“Abused at 9 by a family friend”

Gloria Estefan revealed that she was sexually abused by a family member when she was nine. The Cuban-American pop star, 64, said she was harassed while he was in music school with someone his mother trusted. 93% percent of abused children know and trust their abusers. And I know because I was one of them, he said. She talked about the abuse for the first time on some sort of Facebook show with her daughter.

Johnny Depp, won the last court round against ex-wife Amber Heard. And Il divo lashes out against Hollywood

Marilyn Manson, “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco sues him for sexual assault and torture

I wanted to address this topic because it is so important to try to prevent prevention. Also, I didn’t want to sit here in silence“, Estefan said. The singer, author of hits like Conga and Rhythm is Gonna Get You, said on the show that a distant relative had used her mother’s trust to harass her.


