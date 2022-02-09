Abused cat, West Ham knocks out pink Zouma and fines him

The defender ended up in the storm for a video of him kicking and slapping the animal

In England, the controversies around him do not appear to subside Kurt Zouma. Protagonist of a video of him mistreating a catthe West Ham defender was put out of the squad and fined about 300 thousand euros. A tough stance from the club after the social storm that hit the player. But that’s not all. In fact, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also intervened on the case, which, with the permission of the investigating authorities, took the player’s two cats into temporary foster care.

Therefore, Zouma’s apologies were of no use. Words that had not convinced many observers, such as Gary Lineker, a leading BBC commentator, who said he was “shocked and horrified” to see the French defender on the field. On which, moreover, an investigation is now underway by the Essex police, the eastern area of ​​London where the player resides. Meanwhile, a sponsor of the London-based company, Experience Kissimmee, has confirmed that it is considering terminating the agreement early and an international petition calling for legal action against the French defender has already collected more than 100,000 signatures.