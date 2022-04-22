Abuses in the gym in Brescia: martial arts master arrested

Do you want to advertise on this site?

A martial arts master, his wife and his financial broker they are accused in various ways of aggravated sexual violence, abusive exercise of the medical profession, abusive trade in illegal drugs and aggravated fraud. According to the carabinieri, the man «would have exploited his charismatic role as a martial arts master to create a relationship of psychological dependence with some pupils and pupils who frequented his gym, pushing them to group sex sessions which he would sometimes participate in too, often with his wife who would be dedicated to organizing the meetings. Some of the female victims reported having suffered sexual violence during these occasions ”.

In the gymnasium of Brescia, where he taught martial arts, the master would also have practiced agupuncture without having a titleas it would have prescribed anorectic drugs or aimed at the improvement / enhancement of sexual services, whose trade on the national territory is prohibited, by importing them from abroad. The premises of the gymnasium have been placed under preventive seizure by the judiciary. The teacher is under house arrest while the two accomplices have been reported on the loose.

Finally, through a financial broker of his acquaintance who was also investigated, the 52-year-old would have convinced the relatives of some gym-goers to invest large sums of money, behind the never fulfilled promise of obtaining high perpetual monthly income.

