Abuses in the gym, the teacher: “I didn’t force anyone”

“No one was forced or induced to have sexual intercourse, they were consenting.” Thus defends himself, through the spontaneous declaration entrusted to the lawyer Vittorio Tria, the martial arts master ended up under house arrest last Wednesday, accused of aggravated sexual violence, abusive exercise of the medical profession, abusive trade in illegal drugs and aggravated fraud. The 52-year-old – owner of a gym in the industrial area of ​​Brescia – yesterday appeared before the investigating judge Francesca Grassani, but he preferred to avail himself of the right not to answer.

The accusations

Kung fu, for those who investigate, would have been the pretext. The ultimate goal, the goal to be achieved, for the deputy prosecutor Benedetta Callea, was sex. Maybe in a group. In any case to be done, not to say to be imposed, on the young students. This is, but not limited to, the accusation that the prosecutor of the Republic of Brescia disputes against the martial arts master. Defended by the lawyer Vittorio Tria, he made spontaneous statements and tried to remove the charges from himself.

He claimed that no one was forced or induced to have intercourse, that what happened happened in a context of conviviality and above all with the consent of the participants. For the carabinieri of Chiari, who collected and developed the complaint signed by one of the alleged victims, the 52-year-old would have resorted to his charisma, to the suggestions of martial arts and oriental meditation to take advantage of their weaknesses and their bodies. He would have subdued psychologically four girls recently of legal age, convincing them to undergo group sex. The teacher would have made an appointment with the girls in their home, also in the presence of his wife. The reports – according to the accusation – would not always have the consent of all the participants. Some of them would have had to work harder than permitted to take off. Others just wouldn’t have succeeded.

Prohibited drugs

Furthermore, according to the reconstruction of the investigators, the 52-year-old teacher, together with his wife who is forty years old and who is not the recipient of a precautionary measure, even without having the necessary qualifications and qualifications, would also have practiced theacupunctureas well as sold anorectic drugs, of which marketing is prohibited in Italy and which would have been procured from China, through parallel channels. The facts would have occurred in the last two years. The complaint that triggered the investigation would instead be more recent and a consequence of some psychological support interviews to which one of the alleged victims underwent. Theater of the facts also the gymnasium of the club which is closed from Wednesday. The carabinieri have affixed the seals by carrying out a preventive seizure decree.

The scams

In the register of suspects, as part of the same investigation, but for reasons of a completely different nature, there is also a friend of the teacher and his wife. It is about a 53-year-old financial promoter who would have taken advantage of the good faith of some martial arts club members and some of their family members to pay them several tens of thousands of euros by offering them safe investments that, sure, would not have turned out. The man was investigated for aggravated fraud. His position is the subject of further investigation. No precautionary measures for him either.

