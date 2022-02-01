Abuses, the head of the German bishops: “Ratzinger ask for forgiveness” – Corriere.it

from Gian Guido Vecchi

Georg Btzing, president of the episcopal conference of Germany: I believe he can do it, if he can distance himself from those who give him advice

VATICAN CITT Benedict XVI must pronounce himself, ignore what his consultants say and essentially say the simple sentence: “I have faults, I have made mistakes, I beg those involved to forgive me”. Speaking on a television broadcast, the president of the German bishops’ conference, Georg Btzing, bishop of Limburg, did not use euphemisms regarding Joseph Ratzinger. Independent research on pedophilia in the diocese of Munich recorded 497 child abuses committed since the war and accused the Pope Emeritus of erroneous behavior for failing to act in four cases when he led the Bavarian diocese, from 1977 to 1982. Benedict XVI defended himself with a memory of 82 pages and has made it known that he will answer the accusations, the time to read the report of nearly two thousand pages. But in the meantime, the head of the German bishops uses very harsh tones towards the Pope Emeritus who must apologize and his collaborators, to the point of adding: I believe he can do it, if he manages to distance himself from those who advise him. This is really a weak point of Benedict, of Joseph Ratzinger, that of not always being surrounded by the best advisors.

Last week, the Pope Emeritus admitted that he had made a mistake, albeit not in bad faith, in responding to a request from the lawyers who conducted the research. He concerned a point considered important by the authors of the report, cited as an example of the defense’s low credibility. Through his personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gnswein, Ratzinger had admitted that yes, he was present at the meeting of January 15, 1980 in which the go-ahead was given for the transfer of Father Peter Hullermann from the diocese of Essen to Munich. Hullermann had precedents, he was sent from Essen to Munich with a diagnosis of basic narcissistic disorder with pedophilia and exhibitionism to follow a psychotherapy but even to work as an assistant in a parish. In his 82-page defense, Ratzinger denied having participated in it. After the report was published, Benedetto said he was very sorry for this mistake and asked to be apologized.

Per made it clear that the substance does not changea: Objectively corrected, however, and documented by the archives, the statement that in this meeting no decision was taken regarding the pastoral assignment of the priest. Rather, only the request to house the man during his therapeutic treatment in Munich was accepted. In his defensive memory, moreover, he had also talked about Stimmungsmache, propaganda, and pure speculation against him. Meanwhile, from the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, has made it known that I will reply to the report, the time to read the almost two thousand pages that make up, explained Gnswein: In the next few days I will examine the text with the necessary attention. The Pope Emeritus, as he has already repeated several times during the years of his pontificate, expresses his disturbance and shame at the abuse of minors committed by clerics, and manifests his personal closeness and his prayers for all the victims, some of whom he met on the occasion of his apostolic journeys.