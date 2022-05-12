AC asks for support to pay for veterinary procedures performed on dogs rescued from Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

Gloria Idaly González, coordinator of the civil association Ayudar x Ayudar, requested the support of citizens to pay for the veterinary procedures performed on four dogs that were rescued from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, where they were used by students to perform training procedures.

Likewise, the animal rights defender announced that she will file a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office for the crime of animal abuse.

“I have seven large dogs, two were suffering from fractures, two had respiratory tract disease and the other three were in apparent good condition. In addition, a companion took a puppy with six newborn babies. I need support, because two puppies were treated at Medical Pet and another two at Animal Clinic, and one at Veterinaria Medrano, 800 pesos. Of some I owe 3,200, of the other 3,600, because they are large dogs and they are going to sterilize them, “explained Gloria Idaly.

To those who wish to support, she invited them to go directly to the veterinarians to support them with financial resources, or if they want to do so through the association, they can contact her directly through the cell phone (614) 251-4847, with attention to Gloria Idaly González who can offer more information.

On the issue of animal care awareness, about what he said that “If you don’t love dogs, at least don’t mistreat them and we ask you to help all the shelters in the city, because we make a lot of effort to keep them well and save them life. There were 14 dogs that were saved, that they support us and that they report to us if they see any mistreatment, “he said.

The shelter is called Ayudar x Ayudar, Rescate y Defensa Animal, Asociación Civil, and is located on a farm at the exit to Aldama, whose location can be obtained by calling (614) 251-4847, where 248 live. rescued dogs.

Regarding the rescue of the 14 dogs, he mentioned that in the first days of the month, some students denounced that animal abuse was being committed during an internship at the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

➡️ Receive the most relevant news from Chihuahua, Juárez and Parral directly to your email. Subscribe to our Newsletter!

As a result of this, several students left the practice because they did not think what was happening, some stayed and took some videos that they gave us, in which you can hear how they are mistreating the puppy, and they spread it via social networks.

“First the students communicated one by one, and in the end several teachers, to say that it had been true. It was when we did the sit-in to speak with the director, he spoke with us and accepted that it had been true, and that the veterinarian Baca had been dismissed from his duties until an in-depth investigation was carried out. The practices are stopped and they are going to make a work table with us, to see what we can do, ”he concluded.