AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool, the report cards: Salah mata Theo, Kessie and Ibrahimovic disappoint

AC MILAN 1-2 LIVERPOOL

(29 ‘Tomori; 36’ Salah, 55 ‘Origi)

MILAN – Curated by Ivan Cardia.

Maignan 5 – He is back in the Champions League too, the parade that is the prelude to Salah’s goal can be perfected. Some uncertainty scattered here and there, not quite his best match.

Kalulu 6 – It could have been worse, against a very insidious opponent like Mané. It holds up without major headaches. (From 65 ‘Florenzi 6 – He enters the worst moment of his family: behind he does not suffer, in front he offers some solutions).

Tomori 4.5 – Two-sided, but the ugly one affects more. Score the goal that brings Milan the lead, lose the ball which becomes 2-1 of Reds. A very serious mistake.

Romagnoli 6 – He staggers but does not give up. At times it seems destined to succumb to the forward opponents, then somehow gets away with it. More can be given, but less can also be given.

Theo Hernandez 5 – He sees the ghosts of Anfield again, he looks at Salah with the same terror as when as children we looked at the wardrobe fearing there was a monster inside. Too far from the Egyptian on the equal goal.

Tonali 6.5 – The change is all to be explained. For personality, choices, plays, even excess of courage, he is the best of his as long as he stays on the field. (From 59 ‘Saelemaekers 5.5 – It wasn’t the man who needed it, but the one who was there. It does not affect).

Kessie 4.5 – Phlegmatic on the verge of softness, in what could (should) be his last Champions League match with the Rossoneri shirt. He too is watching the 1-1, between wrong solutions and little determination does not change the direction of the game. It also eats two goals.

Messias 6 – San Siro screams his name, from the first minute, for the first time in Europe that matters: it’s all true. Asking him to be the savior of the homeland is really too much, and in any case he does more than many others.

Diaz 5 – An ectoplasm in the grip of the adversaries. He does not find spaces and does not put personality into a competition in which great hopes were placed in his inventiveness. (From 59 ‘Bennacer 5.5 – Like Saelemaekers. It does not change the history of the match).

Krunic 6 – Like Tonali, for personality he is what Milan needs on evenings like this. The silverware is not exactly the most sparkling of the Champions League, but at least it takes its heart and the applause of the Meazza certify it. (From 83 ‘Bakayoko sv),

Ibrahimovic 5 – Swallowed by the giant Konaté and partner in crime, the carneade-like Phillips. He wants to continue playing, but for the next Champions League Milan also needs another protagonist up front.

Rungs 5.5 – He has as many excuses as there are players he misses; the psychological collapse of the team, against a very strong opponent but today in the -bis or -tris version, is a problem to be faced when the ball will weigh in the league. Changes difficult to interpret, given the above.

LIVERPOOL – Curated by Dimitri Conti.

Alisson 6 – Far from being punctual the rejected on a corner kick that causes Tomori’s goal. He puts his face to it even after the mistake, as in the save-victory parade on Kessié.

Williams 6 – He starts from full back and guarantees a lot of push as well as numerous internal forays. Final game in attack, when the two great tenors come out in front.

Phillips 6 – Central classic of the English school that perhaps no longer exists today, but in some situations it denotes the coldness and technical skills of a modern defender.

Konate 6.5 – He made a high and gritty mark on Ibrahimovic, heeled in the sign of physical strength and limited in fact, at least in the shots, for ninety minutes plus recovery.

Tsimikas 6.5 – He has the muscle fiber of a marathon runner and runs up and down the left wing at least fifty or sixty times. The offensive quid is always missing but there is always behind it.

Oxlade-Chamberlain 6.5 – He loses a couple of duels with Kessié but at the end of the first half he takes the chair, triggering, among other things, the 1-1 in slalom. Great personality, he is among the best of the match.

Morton 6 – The 19-year-old is making his second appearance in the Champions League, again as a starter. It does not betray particular emotion, juggling the plots with simplicity.

Minamino 5.5 – There is also his hand in the Rossoneri advantage: the smooth in front of Alisson deceives his goalkeeper. He is by far the least inspired of his.

Salah 7 – Danger number one, Pioli knows and doubles Theo with Krunic. Limited for almost forty minutes, then as a feline he finds the net with a strong and precise tap-in. He always knows how to hurt. From 64 ‘ Keita 6 – He must limit Milan’s reactions, he performs the task without particular jolts or worries of mind. In the final he offers a potential assist to Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Origi 7 – Performance closely linked to that of Tomori: the Rossoneri devours him in every duel, except when he triggers the action of his goal with a lightness. Network that is worth the win. From 80 ‘Fabinho sv.

Mane 6 – To see him on the pitch it would seem that he does not have all this desire to play. It dangles from time to time, making itself found, however, present when it comes to picking up Tomori’s lightness. From 64 ‘ Gomez 6 – Twenty-five full minutes plus recovery for him, who is positioned behind the right and gives up the offensive game in the name of coverage.

Klopp 6.5 – Already qualified and first, he shows up with a creative eleven for his first evening as an actor at La Scala del calcio. The Reds handle the ball with personality from the start but go under due to an episode. Nonetheless, he asks to continue the script and, in the end, is rewarded with another victory. Six out of six in the group: 3-in-a-row.