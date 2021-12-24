“AC Milan bet on Renato Sanches. Svanberg also likes”

A club that will certainly make the transfer market in January is Milan. The sale of the new Rossoneri headquarters in the Portello area, inaugurated just seven years ago, brought about twenty million into the coffers which will allow room for maneuver.

The latest idea is to go on the market for the midfield as the African Cup will take away two important pieces like Kessie and Bennacer for over a month. Among other things, Kessie does not want to renew and will still have to be replaced in June. What to do?

Maldini and Massara would turn the spotlight on Renato Sanches, the 24-year-old Portuguese currently at Lille, who promised to become a phenomenon. He did not do very well at Bayern, Lille want to achieve and at Milan the talented Portuguese midfielder could definitely relaunch. It is a 25 million operation and the Rossoneri are thinking about it.

The alternative is profoundly different, but perhaps more achievable and is called Svanberg. The Swede of Bologna, 22, is very popular and his performance is always high. It was also recommended by Ibra and to take it in January it will take about fifteen million. It can be done?

Bologna is ready to talk about it even if the player is a staple for Mihajlovic. As already mentioned, given Brahim Diaz’s difficulties, Milan will also try to take Adli left on loan at Bordeaux in January. And the defender? Bremer of Torino and Botman of Lille are the favorites, but they are very difficult operations.