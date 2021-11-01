AC Milan conquers Rome. Giallorossi made fun of? No, I took a ball

Milan beat Roma in Rome with the savoir faire of first in the standings: arrives and conquers it, imposing his game for a full hour, dominating far and wide the Giallorossi, unable to offer adequate resistance and to tickle the Rossoneri rear lines. For 66 minutes Milan demonstrated all theauthority which is typical of the leaders, that is, of the one who does not face the big matches with the hope of winning them, but with the awareness of being able to do it with her own qualities.

Breakthrough

And it is perhaps precisely this that has made the leap in quality – what, after the second place of last season, leads to the Scudetto candidacy in the current one – to the Rossoneri team: “Last year – has explained Pegs to DAZN – in the head-to-head matches we knew we had to do something exceptional, I’m not saying a miracle but … This year, however, we are more aware that we are a strong team that can play with our mentality, we are convinced we can win. The important thing is to always believe in it “. This is what we saw at the OIimpico: a Milan dominant in the presence of a team as strong as Roma, but more concentrated in protesting every single foul than in trying to really hurt Tatarusanu.

Rome angry, but dominated by Milan: right result

And it is here that I allow myself – always with respect, God forbid – to give a little ear to Gianluca Mancini, who politely – and this is fine, that’s why I’m talking about it here – introduced himself to DAZN talking about “mockery”, from “very clear penalty on Pellegrini and zero on Ibra“; he forgets to emphasize, however, that the game reopens on red for Theo following a foul (net) not whistled on Krunic – very heavy mistake from a derby point of view – and that, if we want to be precise, the second could easily have been there yellow in Karsdordp on the action that leads to the Rossoneri penalty.

Ok, Maresca was anything but a Serie A referee and a big match in Serie A, but it is clear, dear Gianluca, that the field says that Milan deserved the victory, proving to be stronger than a Roma that, both during and after the match, he thought little about playing football and more about the rest. The Giallorossi’s defeat certainly cannot be justified with refereeing errors, just as the Rossoneri’s victory cannot be reduced to presumed favors. Then we can also talk indefinitely about the referee episodes, but from here to pass the idea that Milan have ‘stolen’ the result passes to us. Repetita iuvant: the field has spoken clearly, beyond the referee errors that have been in favor of / against each team. However, 12 points more on the fourth in the standings after 11 championship days I’m not there by chance.