AC Milan continues to lead after meeting again with the victory against Genoa

Milano, Italy.

AC Milan beat Genoa this Friday (2-0) thanks to goals from the Portuguese Rafael Leao and the Brazilian Junior Messias, who keep the ‘rossonero’ team leading in this thirty-third matchday of Serie A. The Rossonero jumped into a completely packed San Siro knowing that no points could be left, there is no margin for error. Inter had won and Stefano Pioli’s men could not fail. And Leao appeared to unclog, as on so many other occasions, a flat game of the red and black. The still leaders in the fight to lift the ‘Scudetto’ have shown great solidity and defensive maturity in recent days. Something that seems to have affected the other end of the scheme, which is having a hard time opening the marker.

The teams close the left wing of Frenchman Theo Hernández and Leao, drying up a team that seems not enough without these players. Genoa couldn’t stop Leao today, and it showed. In a gray match, the brief flash of Milan’s greatest danger appeared. In the 10th minute of the match, the Frenchman Pierre Kalulu, today from the right side due to the loss of the Italian Davide Calabria, took a perfect cross so that Leao, taking advantage of his speed, got rid of his pair and finished first at the long post of the goalkeeper. The Genoese, in descent, did not give up the game and will look for a draw. They bothered at the beginning of the second act, but they did not find a reward and their hopes are getting smaller and smaller.

With the game heading towards the end, Messiah sealed the final 2-0 in minute 86, that of tranquility. A goal that prevents Inter from taking the lead today and that keeps the fight for champion alive. The match turned into a round trip in which both teams were able to score, but the good interventions of both goalkeepers left the result as it was. AC Milan is still in the lead with these three points, but it no longer depends on itself. Inter adds the same points and has one game less than in case of winning it would mean promotion to the privileged position. In the absence of five days, six for Inter, everything is still open.