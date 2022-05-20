AC Milan demands 100M€ for the future Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Courted by many European teams, Rafael Leao will not leave AC Milan without a good check. The Lombard team has set its starting price at 100 million euros.

Real bet made by AC Milan after his good performances on the side of LOSC and a recruitment at 30 million euros, Rafael Leao confirms the great promises interviewed in Ligue 1. After several months of adaptation, the Portuguese has imposed in the device of Stefano Pioli and is one of the artisans of the superb Milanese season. With 14 goals and 9 assists to his credit, he represents the future of the Lombard team… unless a transfer suddenly bursts in this summer. Courted by many European teams, the 22-year-old left winger will not leave for nothing in the event of departure. Gifted in business, the Italian leaders would have set an insane price.

According to information published by Todo Files, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United would be on the trail leading to Rafael Leao. Milan is not against a sale but not at any price and only a sum of around 100 million euros could convince them to sell the Portuguese. A big summer sale would be necessary for investments to be made by the Lombard outfit this summer, hence their extravagant demands.