Entertainment

AC Milan demands 100M€ for the future Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Courted by many European teams, Rafael Leao will not leave AC Milan without a good check. The Lombard team has set its starting price at 100 million euros.

Real bet made by AC Milan after his good performances on the side of LOSC and a recruitment at 30 million euros, Rafael Leao confirms the great promises interviewed in Ligue 1. After several months of adaptation, the Portuguese has imposed in the device of Stefano Pioli and is one of the artisans of the superb Milanese season. With 14 goals and 9 assists to his credit, he represents the future of the Lombard team… unless a transfer suddenly bursts in this summer. Courted by many European teams, the 22-year-old left winger will not leave for nothing in the event of departure. Gifted in business, the Italian leaders would have set an insane price.

According to information published by Todo Files, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United would be on the trail leading to Rafael Leao. Milan is not against a sale but not at any price and only a sum of around 100 million euros could convince them to sell the Portuguese. A big summer sale would be necessary for investments to be made by the Lombard outfit this summer, hence their extravagant demands.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jessica Alba attended an event in New York, George Clooney works on his new movie: celebrities in a click

2 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: her fans congratulate her on revealing her face without makeup (video)

3 mins ago

The films for which Tom Cruise is an icon of cinema

13 mins ago

Soccer – Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema: the last chance World Cup

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button