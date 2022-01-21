“AC Milan remains a fairy tale. This is the reason for my growth! “

Sandro Tonali gave a long exclusive interview to La Repubblica. A 360 ° Tonali. His being a Milan fan, the work to take Milan after the first year suffered. Here is the full interview.

His improvement and the Champions League: “Much. It raises the pace of the game, it forces you to an intensity, different from the championship, that you then find yourself for the following games. The difficult thing is to keep it for the whole season ”.

The comparison with its models: “I was referring, more than to the single complete player, to some characteristics of each one”.

The qualities of the modern midfielder: “Since the beginning of the season I have been working a lot on the two phases, offensive and defensive. I have never timed myself, I absent-mindedly saw some analysis against Fiorentina: let’s say I’m a fake slow ”.

The reference to the other boy from the Lombard countryside Franco Baresi, symbol of AC Milan, born exactly 40 years earlier: “I know, May 8, 1960. I never talked to him about it, but they immediately pointed it out to me and it stuck in my mind. In fact it flatters me ”.

“Veteran” debutants, who grew up among the farms, he in Travagliato and she in Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, ball and oratory: “In some respects origins help: when you enter new environments like Milanello, you have a different concentration. These are difficulties that those who grew up in Milan or in a big city do not encounter. But I left the countryside some time ago, I couldn’t go back ”.

Sandro Tonali

From peasant to cyber civilization: “Now the Internet and social networks are really the basis. Apart from the players, with the web there are those who live and work there. We can no longer do without it ”.

Tonali, born in 2000, social generation, seems to be the living denial to the FIFA president Infantino: “The two-year World Cup would encourage the kids to put aside their mobile phones for the ball”: “We talked about it in the last training camp in Coverciano, the project has pros and cons: more appearances for the national team, which is the dream of every player, but many commitments and fewer days of rest. The beauty of a World Cup is also having it every 4 years: you wait a lot for that moment and savor it “.

Unlike Baresi, you left the oratory immediately: too good?: “Yes, they almost kicked me out. I was one of the youngest, as it went, it was a good thing “.

Lombardia Uno football school: “In Milan, Barona district. I am a child of the football school and I do not forget it: he gives more technical and tactical teachings. But street football is natural, now it takes more time to bring out certain skills ”.

In football the street charm remains: it has been seen in the empty stadiums: “We understood it at that stage: there was the lockdown, there was Covid. And there was football, essential for the people. The matches, with the right precautions that we are still taking, have contributed to a less difficult life ”.

For her and her girlfriend Giulia, he said, the lockdown was precious: “Before we spent little time together and we lived side by side every day: some may like it, others less so. It went well for me ”.

From the cloister you emerged as a careful generation: to racism and the environment, for example: “With social media, anyone is more equipped and informed, they know where to turn. Social media have a good part. Then you can have different opinions, I respect everyone’s ”.

Interconnection 1: exchange with Sinner, Rossoneri shirt for him, racket for her: “I haven’t used it yet, I’m not very good at tennis.”

The thought on the Djokovic question and his No Vax choice: “I have not followed a lot, but I realized that it is difficult to practice competitive sports or to do certain types of work, without adequate precautions”.

Interconnection 2: Gallinari, NBA basketball player, is from Graffignana, 5 ‘from Sant’Angelo: “We feel with Danilo, we watch their respective matches. He is an AC Milan fan, we exchanged shirts “.

His grandmother and the Christmas letter to Santa Lucia for the Milan shirt, his Inter uncle, the affection of his sister: is there still an unpublished story of Sandro as a child?: “In the 5-on-5 matches, which ended up maybe 10-10, I was an attacker but I made more assists than goals. So they moved me further behind. When I went to train in Milan and my parents took me, there was also my brother, 3 years older. It helped me a lot to have him by my side ”.

The first Milan-Juve at San Siro with dad: “I was too small. But I remember one goal from Kakà with Lazio, who returned to Milan ”.

Baresi recounted the emotion of finding himself with Rivera in the locker room: his with Ibra?: “Very strong: in an instant you go from supporter to teammate, two completely different things. You have to know how to manage and divide them, at first you remain speechless and risk losing focus. I succeeded after the first month “.

How did Pioli improve you?: “Me the 1% that made me stay inside the group was missing. He hammered me at work, I have to admit it, I had had a difficult year and we acted as if he hadn’t been there. Staying strong is not only my characteristic, it is a necessary skill in football. Without determination, without the desire for redemption, you cannot break through “.

Does Milan’s redemption for the Scudetto pass through matches with Juventus and Inter?: “Inside every game there is always another one, it was seen on Monday. With Juve it will be different: the defeat against Spezia does not change our approach, made up of strength and clarity. Even if we don’t want to say it, we know that the next two games are fundamental ”.

In a month it will be 10 years from the famous Milan-Juve of Muntari’s unseen goal: is the reaction to Serra’s mistake on Messias’s goal proof of sportsmanship?: “We can’t go back: it hurts, they were 3 essential points. But it is not an episode that will change us “.

After the first two missed matches against Juve, Rebic’s assist came in the third for you, but isn’t the real missed appointment in the European Championship?: “I knew that I would not be back in the squad after my season. I didn’t take it as a rejection, but as a stimulus to work even better in the summer. The midfield of the national team is rich and young. It should always be like this, Italy needs young people: we are returning to being a group of 40 competitive players “.

The Portugal of Ronaldo, Jota and Leão could be on the road to the World Cup: she lost the Under 19 European Championship in extra time: “In 2018: painful defeat, I talked about it with Rafa. But we have shown that we are a great national team. We always joke: he is a strong point of Portugal, we hope not to find him as devastating as in this period. I would like to bring my grandmother Biagia one of my blue t-shirts from Qatar, for her collection. She misses the World Cup ”.

In 2020 you introduced yourself on Instagram to the Milan fans with the soundtrack of Ultimo, “Guilt of fables”: is it still true?: “Yup. In the meantime I have moved on. But it all happened because of a fairy tale ”.