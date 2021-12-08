AC Milan say goodbye to Champions: how much they earn from UEFA

The adventure of the Milan in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League. The Rossoneri were defeated by Liverpool at San Siro on the last day of the group stage, failing to qualify for the knockout stage after just one point in the first four days. Pioli’s team closed the group in last place, thus also missing the passage to the Europa League play-offs.

Milan Champions League revenues – How much is the path worth

How much is the lack of access to the round of 16 for the Rossoneri in terms of revenues? Starting from the known figures, the Milan it was guaranteed 15.64 million by the participation bonus and 17.1 million euros for the historical / ten-year ranking. The first share of the market pool has also been defined – based on the position in Serie A in 2020/21 -, which brings 6 million euros to the Rossoneri’s coffers.

The second part of the market pool is instead calculated on the basis of the results of the other Italians in the competition. We have estimated the minimum quota for Milan, assuming – after the elimination of the Rossoneri – that the other Italians arrive in the final and one in the semifinals. In this case, the minimum amount would be 2.7 million euros. Finally, all that remains is to add the 3.73 million results bonus (without the share to be redistributed for the drawn match).

MILAN Participation bonus 15.64 Historical ranking 17.1 Bonus results 3.73 Market pool 1 6 Market pool 2 (minimum) 2.7 TOTAL 45.17

Football and Finance Processing; data in millions of euros

Adding up all the prizes, you get to 45.17 million euros for the path taken in the group stage, a figure that – in the event of qualification for the round of 16 – would have reached around 60 million euros. The 45 million in question could in any case be retouched upwards if the other Italians were eliminated prematurely from the tournament and with the equal share to be redistributed.