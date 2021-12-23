AC Milan’s first round: the comparison with last season

It ended on first round of the Serie A 2021/22, which saw theInter graduate winter champion followed by Milan, Naples and Atalanta.

THE rossoneri, with the victory against Empoli and the defeat of Napoli against Spezia, they found themselves al second place alone at the “turning point“, to -4 from Inter after having also been at +7 from the Nerazzurri until mid-November. Pioli’s team has paid a marked drop in performance and results over the past month.

The first round of Milan

In the last 7 games Milan has barely scored the championship 10 points (3 wins 1 draw and 3 losses) for an average of 1.4 points per game: Before the November break, the points average was 2.6 per game.

The first round of the top 8

The path of Milan in the first round

Despite the many difficulties – injuries above all – the Rossoneri have always traveled between first and second place in the standings in this first round (third parties only for one match, after the defeat in the direct match against Napoli). A fact that certifies the goodness and continuity of the team’s work. If that wasn’t enough, just think of that Milan has been stable in the top 4 positions of the standings for a year and a half: three entire groups without never drop beyond 4th place.

The comparison

On the eve of the match against Napoli, Pegs had expressed the desire to overcome the 43 points of last season at the end of the first part of the championship, but precisely because of the defeat against the Neapolitans the coach had to “settle” to close with 42 points with 13 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats. These days, in the 20/21 season, Milan had registered 13 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats (against Juventus and Atalanta). Only one point less, therefore, with the only difference that a year ago the Rossoneri had graduated as winter champions.

Milan 21/22 vs Milan 20/21

An almost path in photocopy, that of Milan compared to last year’s first round. As the graph shows, the Rossoneri have not lost the ability to “get up” immediately after a defeat: only the two consecutive negative results against Fiorentina and Sassuolo this year are an exception.

Furthermore, in the first round 20/21 Pioli’s team had never managed to record a row substantial of victories in a row, while in this season got the three points for ben 7 consecutive games (from 5th to 11th day): only the Naples did better, winning all the first 8 league games, with theInter currently stops at 7 after having always won from the 13th day onwards.

TO January the time will come key of the season: while waiting for the delicate “knot” of the Africa Cup to be solved, the Rossoneri hope to recover most of their injured (Leao, Rebic and Calabria above all). With the second round asymmetrical compared to the first leg, in the first 5 games AC Milan will face Rome, Venice, Spezia, Juventus And Inter. It will therefore be important to start again with more energy, both physically and mentally, to hope for a better second part of the championship than last year … and to dream big.