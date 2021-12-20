“AC Milan’s goal was regular” (but forget the foul on Juan Jesus)

Error at the Var. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport talks about the goal canceled by Frank Kessie in the Milan-Napoli slow motion, without referring to the foul contact previously generated by Giroud against Juan Jesus: “Massa concedes the goal but Di Paolo (Var) calls him back to the “Ofr”: Giroud’s offside is evident but the field of interpretation will lead to endless discussion. Massa looks and changes his mind, when the initial decision was the most correct. The French striker is in short, yes, offside but “lying” and in a situation consequential to an aerial duel and therefore not sought or created. The idea that it influences or conditions therefore seems excessive: being right on the ground, it is excessive to define participation in active action.

And in all this, as instead happened by Palomino, there is no move by Giroud towards the opposing player.: the slight leg movement does not seem to contrast that of Juan Jesus. So it is irrelevant. It is right that the Var intervenes – in Bergamo he wrongly decided the Var itself directly – but the final choice must be made by the referee who in this case had given the goal and then had to explain to the players, after the final whistle, that the offside had become active “.