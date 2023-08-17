Academics and students of the Faculty of Medicine have published an updated book on Maternal Fetal Health

After years of collaborative work, Dr. Marcelo González Ortiz, Associate Professor, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, together with various academicians and students from the Faculty of Medicine, published a book entitled “Progress in Maternal-Fetal Biomedicine: Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms”. Pregnancy Pathology” (Progress in Maternal Fetal Biomedicine: Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Pregnancy Pathology).

As the teacher explained, the lesson focuses on mother-fetus interactions during pregnancy, which is why various pathologies such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia, maternal obesity, viral infections, are presented.

“Many a times one wants to take classes on a subject and finds that the books are not very up-to-date or are not specialized in the particular subject, especially in the case of postgraduate courses. So such works make it possible to provide that support, make it possible to fill the gaps that exist, at least in terms of the generation of books for teaching…”, said the author.

The idea for the text originated after meeting Gonzalo Córdoba, the regional editor of the academic Springer, who was fascinated by the topic. Thus, after approving his initiative in 2019, he started gathering experts on the subject to contribute to the book.

At first, the book was supposed to be a production process of one to two years, however, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the authors’ work, as many of them had to devote their time to other works specific to the context . Similarly, the health contingency meant another important change to the text: its content. Indeed, one of the 13 chapters is dedicated to the relationship between the virus and pregnant women.

“It has a certain context which is the product of the circumstances, which arose during that period with all its difficulties. Finally, there were many changes or amendments to the original content of the book, which were related to what was observed during the epidemic (…) It had a positive effect, I think, because the result was updated. The teacher indicated.

academic assistant and student

The authoring of the book was attended by Professor Dr. Pablo Vergara Barra and Professor Dr. Patricia Huerta San Martín, Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health. Department of Public Health. Both collaborated in the presentation of Chapter 12 of the book. The support of professors from the Faculties of Biological Sciences and Pharmacy of the University of Concepcion was also considered for other topics of publication.

But it required not only the support of international scientists or UDES professors, but also the participation of students of the Faculty of Medicine. This is by Natalie Neira, midwife and graduate of Primal Health, who collaborated with Fernanda Neira on Chapter 3 of the book when she was completing her vocational studies.

“Potassium channels are involved in the regulation of tone, it would be like blood pressure, so we investigated them because they are very interesting. There were some studies about their effect on pathologies, such as, for example, preeclampsia and growth restriction…”, explained the graduate from the University of Concepcion.

After this point, he indicated that he, together with his colleagues Fernanda Neira and Camila Loyola, conducted his own study on the topic based on gestational diabetes. Subsequently, he announced the results and conclusions in the thesis presented to receive the title.

“With the same thesis project, we applied for seed funding from the research division of the university and we won it, so Fernanda and I were able to travel to an international congress in Buenos Aires of the International Federation of Placenta Associations. And with that we acquired a lot of equipment, because we had to prepare the manuscripts to go to the congress…”, commented Dai.

Professor González positively assessed the project, seeing it as an opportunity to build working relationships for future scientific or teaching collaborations. Along the same lines, he revealed that the complete text is available for download and its physical release is already being prepared locally.