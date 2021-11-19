Academy Awards betting: on Unibet, Kristen Stewart favored to win the award for best actress at 1.50

There 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films released March 1, 2021 and be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, March 27, 2022. On the blackboard Unibet, And Kristen Stewart (Spencer) the favorite to win the award for best actress at 1.50. Then Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) 8.00; Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) 8.00; Penelope Cruz (Paralell Mothers) 11.00; Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth) 15.00; Jennifer Hudson (Respect) 15.00; Margot Robbie (Canterbury Glass) 15.00; Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) 15.00; Tessa Thompson (Passing) 15.00; Ana de Armas (Blonde) 17.00; Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling) 17.00; Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Aleey) 18.00; Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) 18.00; Nicole Kidman (Lucy and Desi) 18.00.

Followed by Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho) 21.00; Emilia Jones (CODA) 21.00; Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) 21.00; Jodie Comer (The Last Duel) 21.00; Olivia Colman (Mothering Sunday) 21.00; Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) 21.00; Ruth Negga (Passing) 21.00;

Angelina Jolie (Eternals) 26.00; Marion Cotillard (Annette) 26.00; Tilda Swinton (Memory) 26.00; Emma Stone (Cruella) 29.00; Glenn Close (Swan Song) 51.00; Judi Dench (Belfast) 51.00; Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable) 51.00; Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick… BOOM!) 51.00 and Melissa McCarthy (The Starling) (101.00). cdn / AGIMEG