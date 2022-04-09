Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this Friday that it has decided to ban actor Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years, after he slapped Chris Rock.

“The Board has determined that, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, to the Academy Awards,” he said in a statement.

The actor replied with a brief message: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The Academy also apologized for what happened during the award ceremony. “During our broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. We are sorry. We had the opportunity to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short, unprepared.” for something unprecedented,” he added.

And he thanked Rock “for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.” “We hope that this can initiate a time of healing and restoration for all involved and affected,” he added.

The ad means Smith will not be present to introduce the winner of the award for best actress at next year’s Oscars ceremony, a tradition the producers have followed for many years.

[Will Smith se rehusó a abandonar la ceremonia de los Oscar tras golpear a Chris Rock, dice la Academia]

Smith, who last week announced his resignation from the Academy and won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, said he had betrayed the trust of the Academy, his colleagues and the public for his inappropriate behavior and that he wanted to turn the spotlight on those who deserve to be recognized “for their achievements.”

Smith’s resignation came two days after the Academy announced disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the association’s standards of conduct.

The actor took the stage from his front-row seat at the Dolby Theater and slapped Rock, who had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who days later called for “healing.”

[“Pura rabia y violencia fuera de control”: las reacciones de los famosos a la bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock]

For his part, Rock briefly spoke publicly about the attack during his comedy performance in Boston, saying only that he was still “processing what happened.”