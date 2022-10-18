This Saturday, October 15, in the city of Los Angeles, has taken place the second edition of the ‘Academy Museum‘, a museum located on the LACMA campus at Wilshire and Fairfax, is the largest institution in the United States dedicated to the motion picture arts, sciences, and filmmaking.

In this new edition of one of the most anticipated film events, we have been able to see numerous movie stars giving us red carpet outfits at the gates of the spectacular museum. Without rigorous ‘photocall’, but with some heart-stopping ‘lookazos’ from which we are still recovering. Since Amal and George Clooney as an iconic couple to Julia Roberts once being the queen of the tailored suit (reinvented), through Emma Stone or the model Kaia Gerber. They all posed in their best clothes.. One of our favourites? Jessica Chastain, with an impressive floral chiffon dress and impeccable 50s wavy hair or Olivia Wilde, betting on transparencies and silver as a net, a dream combination.

The openings, the color without complexes, the classic black or the fantasy details were the protagonist of the night. Of course, there was no lack of designs loaded with rhinestones and bright tones, typical of such an important gala. Here is a review of our favorite female ‘looks’ from the ‘Academy Museum Gala 2022’ red carpet in this second edition.