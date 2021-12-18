Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala: the beauty looks of the stars

From Nicole Kidman to Lady Gaga, from Eva Longoria to Halle Berry, passing through Kaia Gerber, Katy Perry, Regina King there are many stars who have made an appointment on the Los Angeles red carpet unrolled for the opening gala of theAcademy Museum of Motion Pictures.

In the spotlight, together with the usual scenographic outfits, the dream beauty looks of the leading stars. Starting with the radiant Nicole Kidman, who for the occasion showed off a fluffy curly hair, declined in a golden ginger which is immediately trendy. To complete the look, a pair of red lips matching the dress.

To stay on the subject of hair color, the change of look of is certainly not gone unnoticed Cher, appeared in a cow-girl version complete with frosty medium hair enlivened by beach-effect waves. In the wake of the color changing we also find Katy Perry, again in the role of a brunette with XXL lengths in licorice tones.

Special mention for Lady Gaga, sculptural with her hairstyle beehive And Halle Berry who has staked everything on a high, indeed very high, casual bun.

On the make-up side, together with a few pairs of fiery red lips, they triumphed hands down ** bold, extra long, voluminous lashes. ** The confirmation that the gaze continues to speak and be the protagonist, masks aside.

