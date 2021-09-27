News

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala: the beauty looks of the stars (On Monday 27 September 2021) From Nicole Kidman to Lady Gaga, from Eva Longoria to Halle Berry, passing through Kaia Gerber, Katy Perry, Regina King there are many stars who have made an appointment on the Los Angeles red carpet unrolled for the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures .
twitterTony_AnnaM : RT @artribune: On September 30 opens the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures designed by Renzo Piano in Los Angeles, and above all the pr… – tvadave : @draecaryss blessed by the photos I saw as soon as I woke up of olivia rodrigo for vogue and the dress she had at the g … – akaraindrops27 : RT @oliviarodrigITA: ?? | Vanity Fair revealed that yesterday, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala, Katy Perry gave Olivia some… – bennyxx9 : I would simply like to go to this Academy Museum – Cats_do_mew : RT @oliviarodrigITA: ?? | Vanity Fair revealed that yesterday, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala, Katy Perry gave Olivia some… –

