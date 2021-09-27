Academy Museum: the opening gala of the new Oscars® museum with many Hollywood stars

Saturday 25 September 2021, theAcademy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted the Opening Gala co-chaired by Jason Blum, Ava Duvernay and Ryan Murphy, to celebrate the museum’s opening to the public on September 30th. The celebratory evening included the presentation of the first Vantage Award a Haile Gerima, for his work as a director that helped to contextualize and challenge the dominant narratives around cinema, and the first Visionary Award to Sophia Loren, for his vast body of work in the art of cinema.

The Vantage and Visionary awards were generously presented by Rolex, Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks, honored with the Pillar Award for leadership in the recently completed Academy Museum campaign. Designed by the Haas Brothers, the Pillar Award references the soaring sphere of the Academy Museum and the iconic Oscar gold.

The event was attended by many prominent actors and directors, who have come together to support the new museum, which promotes the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema. The opening gala was designed by the creative director Lisa Love and the artistic director Raúl À vila, with an evening inspired by the Academy Award®-winning film, “Spirited Away,” the feature film written and directed by the acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. From the aperitif on the Wilshire Terrace, guests passed through a bizarre tree tunnel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki to a dinner under the stars on the Dolby Family Terrace.

Guests were able to enjoy a special musical performance by Lady Gaga and the opportunity to preview the museum’s highly engaging exhibits, including a retrospective of the work of Hayao Miyazaki. The dinner was prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering, who oversees the catering services at the museum and its Fanny’s restaurant.

The gala was conceived as a journey into the enchanted world of Miyazaki, with decorations inspired by the Japanese director’s films. Guests entered the event through a green carpet with large floral installations that refer to Miyazaki’s representations of the natural environment and the engaging Magic Forest.

The executive and administrative members were present at the event Academy Museum: Director and President Bill Kramer, Artistic and programming director Jacqueline Stewart, Chief Operating Officer and General Councilor Brendan Connell Jr., Trustee President David Rubin, CEO and administrator Dawn Hudson, and the administrators Arnaud Boetsch, Jason Blum, Laura Dern, Diane von Furstenberg, Olivier de Givenchy, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Miky Lee, Eva Longoria, Alejandro Ramirez Magaña, Ryan Murphy, Dominic Ng, Ted Sarandos, Jeremy Scott, Kimberly Steward and Emma Thomas.

Among the guests of the gala: architect Renzo Piano, JJ Abrams, Sasha Alexander, Judd Apatow, Robert Armani, Nicole Avant, Angela Bassett, Warren Beatty, Colleen Bell, Halle Berry, Selma Blair, Orlando Bloom, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Charles Burnett, Ruth Carter , Bob Chapek, Cher, Eva Chow, Clifton Collins, Jr., Laverne Cox, Darren Criss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Dash, Ariana Debose, Jenna Dewan, Ernest R. Dickerson, Barry Diller, Grigor Dimitrov, Ashgar Farhadi , Lady Gaga.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Kaia Gerber, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Nikolai & Simon Haas, Tiffany Haddish, Rebecca Halls, Colin Hanks, Lydia Hearst, Kathy and Rick Hilton, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Van Hunt, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Cheyenne Jackson , Arthur Jafa, Patty Jenkins, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Michael Keaton, Anna Kendrick, Riley Keough, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Shaka King, Maryse Knight, Spike Lee, Shawn Levy, Adriana Lima, Billie Lourd, Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, Natasha Lyonne, Bob Mackie, Jenna Malone, Frank Marshall, Marlee Matlin, Thuso Mbedu, Max Minghella, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Kumail Nanjiani, Ruth Negga.

Christopher Nolan, Normani, Sarah Paulson, Katy Perry, Arianne Phillips, Edoardo Ponti, Zac Posen, Questlove, Lily Rabe, Issa Rae, Andrea Riseborough, Olivia Rodrigo, MJ Rodriguez, David O. Russell, Meg Ryan, Filippo Scotti, Diana Silvers , Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jurnee Smollett, Aaron Sorkin, Paolo Sorrentino, Morgan Spector, Carly Steel, Holland Taylor, Sean Patrick Thomas, Tessa Thompson, Guillermo del Toro, Gabrielle Union, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, John Waters, Rita Wilson, Edgar Wright, Kulapat Yantrasast and Chloe Zhao.

The evening presented by Rolex, among the supporters and founders of the Academy Museum, with the support of the leadership of JP Morgan, he collected over 11 million dollars to support the Accademia Museum.

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States dedicated to the arts, sciences and film artists. The museum promotes the understanding, celebration and conservation of cinema through inclusive exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives and collections.

Designed by the Pritzker Prize winning architect Renzo Piano and the Renzo Piano Building Workshop in collaboration with Gensler as executive architect, the museum campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban building, formerly known as the building of the May Company (1939). The Academy Museum spans 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, two state-of-the-art theaters, an educational studio, a restaurant, a retail store, and beautiful public spaces.

by Marcello Strano