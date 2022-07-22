Entertainment

Academy Museum will pay tribute to Julia Roberts | Entertainment

At its second annual gala, the Motion Picture Academy Museum will pay tribute to Julia Roberts, the organization said Friday. The Oscar-winning actress will receive the Icon Award in October in recognition of the global cultural impact of her career.

“Throughout her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” Jacqueline Stewart, the Academy Museum’s new director and president, said in a statement. “We are delighted to honor her continued excellence in the industry and her contribution to the arts.”

Roberts won the Oscar for best actress in 2000 for her leading role in “Erin Brockovich.”

