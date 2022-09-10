Academy of Medicine launches the 14th edition of its journal

The Dominican Academy of Medicine made available to the sector the fourteenth edition of its scientific magazine Dominican Medical Archives (AMED)with current issues for all doctors.

This edition features the editorial Profession Médica y Redes Sociales, by Dr. Ramón Pérez Martínez, president of the academy, where he highlights the benefits of these platforms in disseminating knowledge, updating, promoting scientific events, educating the population, encourage communication between doctors and the promotion of professional services.

He also stressed that an adaptation of the codes of ethics and the creation of guides for medical students and doctors for the proper use of networks are urgently needed.

The Letters to the Editor are in charge of the social psychologist and doctor in education Julio Leonardo Valeirón Ureña, with the theme Culture of peace and social-personal well-being.

In the News section you can find the article Degree of salivary PH in pregnant and non-pregnant patients, Hospital Universitario Maternity Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia January 2020, by Albisladys Castellanos, Farly Segura and Diana Vallejo; there is also the article Medicines of marine origin; The future of pharmacological therapeutics? By Francisco López-Muñoz.

The clinical case presented in this edition is Evaluation and treatment of functionality in patients with leukodystrophy, narrative review and presentation of a clinical case, by Ivette Reynoso, Gabriela López, Fausto Sánchez and Francisco De La Rosa.

In Bioethical Reflections, you will find the theme Moral anguish in health professionals caring for COVID-19 patients, during the pandemic, some proposals from bioethics.

In the Historical Section, the magazine has the article The doctor and death, by Dr. Luis Ortíz Haddad.

The AMED magazine is available to all DiarioSalud.do subscribers, if you have not received it, you just have to register to download it by clicking HERE.

About AMED Magazine

AMED makes available to Dominican researchers, in the field of medicine, a means to spread new knowledge generated from research of high scientific quality on a global level, which in turn contributes to maintaining the presence of Dominicans in the field. international academic. We remind you that the AMED magazine is available at www.amed.com.do where all DiarioSalud subscribers can download its digital version.