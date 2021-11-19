Acala wins the first Polkadot auction

On a day that has brought fear back to the markets, the day ends first parachain rod on the protocol Polkadot. The project won it Acala, among the most interesting among those who had participated in the competition and which we will have the opportunity to talk about during our guide.

Acala it is a project all-in-one which offers a hub for the decentralized finance, focusing on safety and advanced tools of access to smart contract, as well as on compatibility with Ethereum.

Acala wins first auction – our presentation

Vince Acala: let’s find out more about the project

Acala it’s a hub DeFi, which aims to become the reference point for the world of finance within the ecosystem of Polkadot. The project is very ambitious and will need to be analyzed in its main aspects.

Acala offers one stablecoin anchored to the US dollar and which has the name of aUSD. Sara programmable and it will be decentralized, as well as type algorithmic. Will have like backing directly $ DOT, the derivatives of $ DOT and assets crosschain like Bitcoin. Something about very interesting in the panorama of decentralized finance current.

The whole network of Acala is optimized for DeFi operations. It can be later updated without them hard fork, so as to allow the developers to add features without… nobody noticing.

The platform in layer 1 from Acala is compatible with Ethereum. The compatibility with MetaMask and with all tool which are used in the environment $ ETH.

Loans with crypto collateral

The platform, following the example of several protocols that have already had great fortune within the world of cryptocurrencies and of decentralized finance, will also offer loans for which we can offer through its interface collateral in cryptocurrencies, both of the assets directly supported by Polkadot, and instead of what is offered in cross-chain.

Polkadot is confirmed as one of the most interesting environments for the future

Polkadot, despite being at the top of the preferences of those who operate on cryptocurrencies for some time now, it still has a lot of room to grow, at least in our opinion. We will continue to monitor each new initiative, considering (we do not hide it) satisfied with the results that have been obtained from this first one. auction for the Parachain.

The next ones will be able to further enrich the protocol with new functions and projects. On a journey that will help reinforce the relevance of Polkadot in a lively (and rich) environment like that of the decentralized finance.