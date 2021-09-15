“Acapulco”, the new comedy series from Apple TV + in dual language: the first photos

“Acapulco”, The highly anticipated 10-episode Apple Original comedy series featuring Eugenio Derbez, who is also an executive producer, will premiere on Friday, October 8 on Apple TV +.

“Acapulco” tells the story of 20-year-old Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets a job as cabana boy in the trendiest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes that the job is much more complicated than he ever imagined and that, to be successful, he must learn to manage a demanding clientele, a fickle mentor and a complicated family life at the same time, without losing his way by looking for shortcuts or leaving. go to temptations.

The series, acted in both Spanish and English, is set in 1984, with Eugenio Derbez who is the narrator of the film and plays the main character, Máximo Gallardo, today.

In the cast, next to Enrique Arrizon, we also find Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

From Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by “How to Be A Latin Lover” – the box office hit by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Filmsal – and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. . The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, Winsberg is also showrunner alongside Chris Harris. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris are also executive producers on the project. Richard Shepard directs the pilot, which he also executive produces, while Jay Karas is producer and director.

In addition to acting, Derbez is executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum are executive producers and Jason Wang co-executive producers on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

“Acapulco” joins the growing roster of Apple Originals, including the upcoming series “Echo 3,” a new action thriller set entirely in South America and written by Academy Award®-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; “Dr. Brain, ”a Korean-language original series by visionary director Kim Jee-Woon; “Pachinko,” a drama based on the acclaimed novel that will be performed in Korean, Japanese and English; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award® winner Gary Oldman. As well as new stories from Oscar®, Golden Globe and BAFTA award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and publisher, Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal with Apple TV +.

