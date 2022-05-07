Access to intermediate positions in Nursing

The professionals of the Nursing have raised their voices against the discrimination they suffer from the coverage of the handling fees. In the majority of the autonomous communities, these positions are assigned by merit competition, an assessment in which qualifications and professional category are taken into account, where although nurses have the degree title is still placed in category A2below the doctors.

After the introduction of the so-called Bolonia planthe European Higher Education Area, in Spanish universities, the Nursing degree passed to the degree categorywhich is the same level as the Medicine degree. But this leveling would not be valid when interpreting regional regulations, which in the case of Andalusia suppose, for example, that continue with categories A1 and A2 You cannot apply for a management position even if you have the required qualifications.

It is at this point that from the Andalusian Nursing Council (CAE) have raised their voices requesting the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) that matches the requirements to qualify for the calls. A measure that would be in line with the request of the General Nursing Council, which has also highlighted the need to reclassify the Nursing category from A2 to A1.

In addition to the request to reclassify Nursing professionals in category A1, Satse Andalusia, a position defended Nacional level as a way “to end the unfair labor and professional discrimination which means that they continue to belong to the A2 subgroup within the public administration”.

Specifically, from the Nursing union they have been calling for years for the Government to modify the article 76 of the Basic Statute of the Public Employee (Ebep) to eliminate the division into subgroups A1 and A2 in Group A, and “that all university graduates, in the case of these health professionals, belong to Group A without subgroups, something that should have happened 15 years ago”.

Ambiguity in the regulations

As they have highlighted from the CAE, there is an “ambiguity when referencing one of the requirements to level A1” to opt for the intermediate management positions. Following the system of provision of managerial positions and intermediate positions Of the health centers of the Andalusian Health Service, the need to be in this category would respond to the Bachelor’s degree, which is discrimination because although nurses have this title recognized, the regulations do not include them in the processes.

A) Yes, Jose Miguel Carrascopresident of the CAE, has highlighted Medical Writing that the reclassification of category is a “historic demand of both the Andalusian Nursing Council and the eight provincial colleges”. Thus, with the implementation of the Bologna Plan, a reorganization of the degrees was carried out and all of them were transferred to a Bachelor’s degree. In this way, Nursing, being a Bachelor’s degree, “must be recognized with all the prerogatives that this entailssome in the field of education and others in the workplace, which is where it has not come to fruition”. The current situation would mean that “Europe recognizes us the highest degree and academic recognition, however the labor and health authority not”.

It is because of this situation that the CAE has interposed more than 80 resources before the SAS for discrimination in various calls for management positions, even raising the possibility of file an appeal with legal challenge. In this sense, Carrasco underlines that “we find ourselves with the paradox that different Bachelor’s degrees, not being in A1They cannot compete on equal terms. This conditions us not only to management positions but also to certain competences that the consideration of the European Union authorized us at the time and are not carried out “.

For its part, from Satse Andalucía they emphasize that the recognition of nurses’ access to managerial and intermediate positions is a claim of the union that was already reflected in the health sector table last April 2021. At that time, Satse Andalucía exposed that Law 44/2003, of November 21, of Management of the health professions“endorses the presence of nurses or physiotherapists in management positions, since in no way does it reserve the functions and powers of the Unit Directorates to health graduates”.

A) Yes, Jose Sanchez Gamez Secretary General of SATSE in Andalusia defends the capacity of “other health professions other than doctors to direct the units, since the tasks of clinical management, coordination and integration can be attended to with full effectiveness and efficiency by other health professionals, as was finally included in this update of the SAS regulations”.

Despite this, today the modification of the order is still in processwhich means that Andalusian nurses and physiotherapists cannot access certain management positions in the SAS.