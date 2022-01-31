Acciai Speciali Terni signed the passage from thyssenkrupp to the Arvedi Group

ESSEN / CREMONA – The Arvedi Group acquired the Acciai Speciali Terni company from Thyssenkrupp (AST) and the commercial subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Turkey. The contract was signed today in Essen by Giovanni Arvedi And Mario Arvedi Caldonazzo, chairman and chief executive officer of the Arvedi Group, and by Volkmar Dinstuhl, CEO Multi Tracks, representing Thyssenkrupp. The closing of the transaction, after the signing on September 15, 2021, was achieved following the green light of the European Antitrust on December 21 last and that of the Turkish Antitrust. With this step, a complex negotiation that took place in full collaboration with Thyssenkrupp and conducted with a constructive and loyal spirit is successfully concluded. T.hyssenkrupp will retain a 15 percent stake in AST as a sign of continuity and trust.

The signature on the closing of Mario Caldonazzo and Giovanni Arvedi

THE ARVEDI GROUP STRENGTHENS

AST is one of four European producers of stainless steel flat rolled products, with a production of approximately 1 million tons and the employment of 2300 employees.

The Arvedi Group, controlled by the homonymous family, is active in the production and processing of carbon and stainless steel, with over 4.5 million tons of steel products and 4300 employees. Thanks to this acquisition, it is consolidated among the main European steel players, reaching 7.5 billion euros in turnover and counting on 6,600 employees in Italy.

The operation represents a strengthening of the Group as it completes the production mix in an industrial synergy.

ARVEDI PRESIDENT, CALDONAZZO AD

The meetings of AST and the subsidiaries Terninox (Ceriano Laghetto), TK Stainless GmbH (Germany) and TK Turkey were held today, which renewed the corporate bodies. Cavaliere Giovanni Arvedi is from today president of Acciai Speciali Terni and Dr. Mario Arvedi Caldonazzo CEO. Administrators Giancarlo Stringhini, president of the stainless steel companies of the Arvedi Group, and the “Terni” Mariano Pizzorno, confirmed CFO, e Dimitri Menicali, plant manager.

“COMMITMENT TO DECARBONIZATION”

The founder and president of the Arvedi Group, Cavaliere Giovanni Arvedi, declared: “Acciai Speciali Terni has an important history that is intertwined with the interest of our country; with humility we will do everything possible to give her the future she deserves. With the acquisition of AST, the Arvedi Group confirms itself as a strategic asset of the Italian industrial system and one of the main European steelmakers. Our commitment to AST will focus on competitiveness and environmental sustainability, through an investment plan focused on state-of-the-art plants, innovative technologies, research and development. Our commitment continues, as in the Cremona and Trieste sites, for decarbonization also through the use of green hydrogen“.

Thyssenkrupp Multi Tracks CEO, Volkmar Dinstuhl, declared: “We are delighted to have found a new owner for AST in the Arvedi Group. The Arvedi Group will lead the company’s development with investments and innovations and will give employees interesting prospects. This was very important to us during the sales negotiations. We wish AST and Arvedi every success for the future “.