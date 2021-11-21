Accident for Mara Venier | fall to Sunday In | how is it and what happened

Accident for Mara Venier, who fell on Domenica In: how is she and what happened, Pierpaolo intervenes – VIDEO (Sunday 21 November 2021)

Accident for Mara Venier behind the scenes of Sunday In during advertising. Back in the studio, Pierpaolo Pretelli revealed What it happened during the ad block. Accident for Mara Venier to Sunday In: the fall in advertising There was a little Accident for Mara but we hope that everything will be resolved as soon as possible, … The article comes from Blog Tivvù – La tivvù in a blog.

Read on blogtivvu

Advertising





smenichini : The fight of journalists against reckless complaints, which are intimidation, is sacrosanct. But being sued is a … – soledad_crystal : RT @GScuccimarri: It is not easy to take over and manage an unexpected event with safety and tranquility, especially a big round of applause to P … – LauraA935 : @BITCHYFit Pierpaolo Pretelli was flawless in managing the situation on his own despite being worried an… – babbalei26 : RT @ MondoTV241: Little accident for #maravenier ?? #domenicain #pierpaolopretelli – prelemilove : RT @ MondoTV241: Little accident for #maravenier ?? #domenicain #pierpaolopretelli –

Latest News from the network: Accident for Lollobrigida in tears and the war with her son: I have the right to live and also to die in peace In all this, during the program, a little happened to Mara Venier accident: the presenter seems to have slipped during a break e for a few minutes she stopped leaving the …

‘Domenica in’, accident for Mara Venier. Slips, a bump on the forehead and sprained foot but resumes direct Then he resumed his place for interview Memo Remigi, keeping the foot raised on a stool. With irony he asked for another pair of glasses ‘because I can’t see them’. He had opened the episode …

Accident in Bono, steals dad’s car to take a ride with friends: 14 year old in a coma Fanpage Fatal accident on the Basentana at the crossroads of Pisticci Scalo A fatal accident shocked this Metapontine Sunday. This afternoon, at the crossroads of Pisticci scalo, for reasons still to be ascertained …

Domenica In, a small accident for Mara Venier falls: Pierpaolo Pretelli in charge During the last episode of Domenica In, Mara Venier had a small accident that forced her to leave the management to Pierpaolo Pretelli.









Accident for







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Accident for





