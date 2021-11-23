Accident in Bulgaria, bus on fire: 46 dead. Massacre of children – Foreign

Sofia, November 23, 2021 – A huge tragedy shook the city at dawn Bulgaria. At least 46 people, including 12 minors under the age of 18, died in one car accident which involved a coach of tourists near Sofia. The crash in the night, around 2am bus it toppled and caught fire, it is not yet clear whether the fire broke out before or after the accident. The first reconstructions report that the collision with the guard rail would have triggered the fire.

There were 53 passengers on board, seven were saved by jumping out of the windows in the middle of the flames: they are now hospitalized at the Pirigov hospital in Sofia with multiple burns, but they would not be in danger of life. For the other 46 there was nothing to do. “The bodies were completely charred,” said Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, who visited the crash site.

The vehicle had departed from Istanbul and was headed for Skopje, in North Macedonia. He was repatriating a party of tourists who had spent the weekend on the Bosphorus. The crash occurred on the highway near Bosnek, 40 kilometers south of the Bulgarian capital. The section was closed immediately after the accident. Bulgarian interim prime minister Stefan Yanev phoned the prime minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, before going to the scene of the accident. Zaev confirmed that most of the victims could be his compatriots: “We do not know if they were all from North Macedonia but we assume so because the vehicle was registered in our country”. However, it is not yet clear what nationality the passengers on the coach were. Bulgarian police chief Stanev said that, apart from the two North Macedonian drivers, they were all Albanians.







