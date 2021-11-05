Accident while filming ‘Rust’, Angelina Jolie talks about gun safety on sets

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211105/incident-during-rust-angelina-jolie-parla-della-sicurezza-delle-armi-sui-set-13619483.html

In a new interview with The Times, Jolie spoke about the recent on-set shooting involving colleague Alec Baldwin, in which, with a prop pistol, she killed Rust’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded her director. “I can’t imagine what these families are going through,” Jolie told the British newspaper. “Right now the pain and tragedy of that incident is quite overwhelming.” production and hiring roles. “I’ve always been very careful, because I’ve had to work a lot with guns,” said the 46-year-old actress. “I worked in the production of the films, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously.” In addition to being the star of Rust, Baldwin is also the producer of the film. “We were a very, very well oiled crew, making a film. together, and then this horrible event happened, “Baldwin said in an interview last week. As for her off-set firearms, the actress revealed in 2008 that she was inspired by the Lara Croft films. : Tomb Raider. “Brad [Pitt] and I’m not averse to having a gun in the house, and we have one. And yes, I would be able to use it if I had to, “he reported at the time. The two actors weren’t married at the time of the interview.” If someone comes into my house and tries to harm my children, I have no problem. to shoot him. “Jolie isn’t the only actress speaking in the wake of Baldwin’s tragedy on set. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson told Variety that his company, Seven Bucks Productions, will make a” switch to the guns of rubber. “Johnson added that he was” heartbroken “because of what happened.

News bulletin

