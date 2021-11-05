Accident while filming ‘Rust’, Angelina Jolie talks about gun safety on sets
Angelina Jolie is no stranger to firearms, as the actress has fired several props throughout her career, including action films
In a new interview with The Times, Jolie spoke about the recent on-set shooting involving colleague Alec Baldwin, in which, with a prop pistol, she killed Rust's director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded her director. "I can't imagine what these families are going through," Jolie told the British newspaper. "Right now the pain and tragedy of that incident is quite overwhelming." "I've always been very careful, because I've had to work a lot with guns," said the 46-year-old actress. "I worked in the production of the films, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously." In addition to being the star of Rust, Baldwin is also the producer of the film. "We were a very, very well oiled crew, making a film together, and then this horrible event happened," Baldwin said in an interview last week. As for her off-set firearms, the actress revealed in 2008 that she was inspired by the Lara Croft films: Tomb Raider. "Brad [Pitt] and I'm not averse to having a gun in the house, and we have one. And yes, I would be able to use it if I had to," he reported at the time. The two actors weren't married at the time of the interview. "If someone comes into my house and tries to harm my children, I have no problem to shoot him." Jolie isn't the only actress speaking in the wake of Baldwin's tragedy on set. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson told Variety that his company, Seven Bucks Productions, will make a "switch to the guns of rubber." Johnson added that he was "heartbroken" because of what happened.
Angelina Jolie is no stranger to firearms, as the actress has fired several props throughout her career, including action films like ‘Salt’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith ‘and’ Tomb Raider ‘. Jolie said she and ex-husband Brad Pitt were proud owners of guns and kept one for home safety.
In a new interview with the Times, Jolie spoke about the recent shooting on the set involving colleague Alec Baldwin, in which, with a prop pistol, she killed the director of photography of Rust, Halyna Hutchins, and injured the director.
“I can’t imagine what these families are going through,” Jolie told the British newspaper. “Right now the pain and tragedy of that accident are quite overwhelming.”
He talked about his experience working with props, noting that “certain procedures” must be taken “very seriously”, particularly by those in production and hiring roles.
In addition to being the star of Rust, Baldwin is also a producer on the film.
As for her off-set firearms, the actress revealed in 2008 that she was inspired by Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
“I bought genuine, real safety guns, of the kind we used in tomb Raider, he had told al Mail on Sunday at the time.
“Brad [Pitt] and I’m not averse to having a gun in the house, and we have one. And yes, I’d be able to use it if I had to, “he reported at the time. The two actors weren’t married at the time of the interview.
“If someone comes into my house and tries to harm my children, I have no problem shooting them.”
Jolie isn’t the only actress speaking in the wake of Baldwin’s tragedy on set. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson told Variety that his company, Seven Bucks Productions, will make a “switch to rubber guns”.
“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without any lack of clarity, that any movie we have going on with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any TV show or anything we do or produce – will never use real guns.” , the 49-year-old actor told the magazine during the premiere of his Netflix movie Red Notice.
Johnson added that he was “heartbroken” because of what happened.
