Accidentally Shoot at Atlanta Airport: Wanted by the FBI

Chaos at the airport Atlanta, in the United States, one of the busiest hubs in the country. Police sources report that during security checks at the check point, a man pulled one out pistol from his briefcase, firing an accidental blow. Inside the airport building panic broke out among passengers, who feared it could be a terrorist attack. There were phenetic scenes that lasted several minutes, with passengers looking for the nearest escape and shelter routes.

The authorities who have reconstructed the facts report that when passing under the scanner, security men at the Atlanta airport identified a suspicious object inside a bag. A man, the owner of the suitcase, while he was awaiting the search, seems to have opened the bag that had aroused suspicion by pulling out the gun. The security officer ordered the passenger not to move but he, contrary to the order, would have grabbed it and at that moment the gun fired. The man, therefore, would have managed to escape by getting confused in the chaos generated inside the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport but the FBI, according to the authorities, would have identified him quickly and would be a 42-year-old offender. Kenny Wells, for which an arrest warrant was subsequently issued. Research is still ongoing. The temporary stop of flights by the FAA was inevitable to allow the authorities to shed light on the incident and to restore safety conditions inside the airport. The airport returned to normal functionality in about two hours.

Three were injured in those excited moments but the authorities report that not one of them was hit by the bullet. These are people who were slightly bruised in the crowd that broke out during the evacuation phases of the Atlanta airport. “ We were lucky that when the gun exploded, no one was seriously injured “said Robert Spinden, TSA Federal Security Director for Georgia. Following the incident, all boarding was canceled and passengers waiting to board their flight were forced to go through security again. . There were long queues and delays, which were cleared up within hours. Atlanta airport registered the peak of Weapons seized in the United States. Authorities report 391 firearms seized at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in the first nine months of 2021.