Accompanied by his two daughters, this devoted dad did not hesitate to put on a leotard to resume Beyoncé

Above all, being parents means giving your time for your children. If the role of mothers is often put forward, that of fathers is not left out, and the one you will discover below really has it all figured out.

Credit: Tina Spadaro Haddad / Facebook

Indeed, many dads love to play with their children, but few are confident enough to put on a leotard just to make their daughters happy! And yet, that’s what Steve Haddad of Monroe, originally from the US state of Michigan, did without hesitation. Accompanied by his two daughters, he can be seen on a video performing the famous choreography of the song “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé.

And the least we can say is that the result is worth a look. The trio of dancers notably donned tight black leotards and tights, just like Queen B in her cult clip. The most surprising and the most beautiful in all this is undoubtedly the letting go of Steve who gives his all and lets his hips speak to encourage the whole little troop as well as possible.

A video that went viral

The video of this moment of family sharing went around the web and a very large number of Internet users were able to enjoy it via social networks. Today, posted on Facebook by Tina Spadaro Haddad, Steve’s partner, the video has been seen by more than 38 million people around the world and generated around 126,000 likes. As for the comments, they are unanimous in pointing out how Steve seems to be a great dad.

Awesome, isn’t it?