Accompany the daughter to her wedding

He accompanies his daughter to her wedding, Maria Grazia dies a few hours later. A sudden illness (On Tuesday 14 December 2021)

An incredible tragedy occurred in Godega di Sant’Urbano, in the province of Treviso. The Lady Maria Grace Spallina died at the age of 68, only few hours after having lived a moment of enormous joy. He had indeed Accompanyhis beloved one to the altar daughter Manuela, convolata a wedding with her husband Antonino. Death came suddenly and her family members went from enthusiasm to deepest pain. In fact, everyone was literally shocked by what happened. (On Tuesday 14 December 2021)An incredible tragedy occurred in Godega di Sant’Urbano, in the province of Treviso. The LadySpallina died at the age of 68, onlyhourshaving lived a moment of enormous joy. He had indeedhis beloved one to the altarManuela, convolata awith her husband Antonino. Death came suddenly and her family members went from enthusiasm to deepest pain. In fact, everyone was literally shocked by what happened. Maria Grace Spallina was born in Sicily, precisely in the municipality of Villarosa, in the province of Enna. But a few months ago she had decided to go to the Aviano oncology center because she was suffering from a tumor. Therefore, …Read on caffeinamagazine

Advertising





polveredystelle : RT @ luciana17955390: @ParcodiGiacomo Last week my daughter’s boyfriend’s aunt accompanies her 5-year-old daughter to get the flu,… – tribuna_treviso : Emotion to Godega. Manuela, the newlywed: “She gathered the strength left to make me, with her presence, the last r … – luciana17955390 : @ParcodiGiacomo Last week my daughter’s boyfriend’s aunt accompanies her 5-year-old daughter to do anti-flu… – _Biscot_ : J’onn who accompanies Alex to the altar and gets excited talking about her and her love with Kelly but I want some cyan … – Angiedima 1 : RT @MustErminea: The beauty of meeting an ex who has not only worsened, but is also accompanied by Fantozzi’s daughter. –

Latest News from the network: Accompany daughter A new job for Antonino Spinalbese, the father of Belen’s daughter: this is what he will be doing from January Antonino Spinalbese, the father of the daughter of Belen, Luna Marì, the second child of Argentina after Santiago, 8 years old, had by … is committed – continues Spinalbese in his post that accompanies the …

He accompanies his daughter to the altar, 68 years old from Villarosa, who dies of an illness a few hours later On the best day of the daughter, a nurse like her husband, wanted to give her the last gift. With joy, however, in the space of a few hours, the family was hit by grief for the loss of …

Treviso, mother accompanies her daughter to the altar and suddenly dies in the evening Corriere della Sera A new job for Antonino Spinalbese, the father of Belen’s daughter: this is what he will be doing from January Antonino Spinalbese, the father of Belen’s daughter, Luna Marì, the second child of Argentina after Santiago, 8 years old, had by Stefano De Martino, born on 12 July last, changes …

The Emilia Romagna Responsible Innovators Award to Tecnovict of Pianello An award for the Piacenza area and in particular for Pianello Val Tidone, thanks to the award-winning Tecnovict company specialized in the construction of …









Accompany daughter







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Accompany daughter





