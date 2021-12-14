News

Accompany the daughter to her wedding

He accompanies his daughter to her wedding, Maria Grazia dies a few hours later. A sudden illness (On Tuesday 14 December 2021)
An incredible tragedy occurred in Godega di Sant’Urbano, in the province of Treviso. The Lady Maria Grace Spallina died at the age of 68, only few hours after having lived a moment of enormous joy. He had indeed Accompanyhis beloved one to the altar daughter Manuela, convolata a wedding with her husband Antonino. Death came suddenly and her family members went from enthusiasm to deepest pain. In fact, everyone was literally shocked by what happened.

Maria Grace Spallina was born in Sicily, precisely in the municipality of Villarosa, in the province of Enna. But a few months ago she had decided to go to the Aviano oncology center because she was suffering from a tumor. Therefore, …Read on caffeinamagazine

He accompanies his daughter to the altar, 68 years old from Villarosa, who dies of an illness a few hours later

On the best day of the daughter, a nurse like her husband, wanted to give her the last gift. With joy, however, in the space of a few hours, the family was hit by grief for the loss of …

Treviso, mother accompanies her daughter to the altar and suddenly dies in the evening Corriere della Sera

