According to a friend of Amber Heard, the actress is ‘devastated’

In the year 2018, Amber Heard surprised the whole world with an article in Washington Post which made it clear that her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Deppmistreated her.

In response, pirates of the caribbean star he sued her for defamation, to which she responded with a countersuit. All this led to an inevitable trial that ruled in favor of Johnny Depp.

Amber HeardIn addition to being a slanderer, you must pay at least 10 million dollars to the actor as compensation. All this would have the actress in a complicated mood.

A friend of mine recently talked about this. AmberHeard, call Eve Barlow. In fact, she participated in the trial and was expelled from the room for posting tweets from there when that was not allowed.

What does Amber Heard’s friend say?

Eve, the friend of Amber Heardtalked with The Sod’s Law Podcastof Daniel M. Rosenberg. There, she offered details of how the actress of Aquamanassuring that it is “devastated”.

“You hope people understand that you have a heart and a soul and that you have your own life. What I find so hard to digest right now is this kind of blackout that I have in just a few moments between dealing with legal issues, dealing with PR and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.” actress.

The Hollywood star could be eliminated from the second part of Aquaman. There are already more than 4.5 million signatures by people who called for his expulsion in a campaign of Change.org.

Amber Heard’s acting future is not promising at allsince the result of the trial would have affected his reputation, both in the networks and in the industry.