According to a political scientist, “Putin wants to force NATO to sit down to negotiate”

(CNN Radio Argentina) – Juan Negripolitical scientist and director of the Political Science and International Studies Programs at Di Tella University, assured this Friday in CNN Radio that the Russian president “Putin wants to force NATO to sit down to negotiate and take it seriously.”

“I was surprised by the invasion in Ukraine. He was one of those who thought that Putin was not going to use his weaponsbut it was a threat”, expressed the specialist in dialogue with Maria Laura Santillanalthough he believed that “the possibility of a traditional or conventional war does not suit anyone.”

Putin wants to put the cards on the table and it is not convenient for him to go deep

On CNN’s MorningNegri argued that “NATO decided not to intervene so as not to escalate this conflict and leave the door open for negotiation. Putin is thinking about NATO, not Ukraine,” he clarified.

According to his vision, “If Putin wanted, he could keep Ukraine. It seems to me not very useful to put a puppet president because it would generate a lot of instability in the region and the possibility of a civil war breaking out.”

“Putin wants to force the West to negotiate. He seeks to put his cards on the table and it is not convenient for him to go deep, “he said.