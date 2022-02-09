There can be multiple risk factors for even serious diseases. We must therefore be sure to do proper prevention and if we are exposed to particular factors, it is good to carry out regular check-ups to make sure that no pathologies are arising.

Today in particular we will talk about a serious disease, showing that, according to research, it could be generated by exposure to some uncommon materials. If we believe we have come into contact with some of these substances, it is necessary to seek immediate medical attention to proceed with investigations.

As we will see, according to a study, these metals could have serious health effects. In particular, they would expose you to greater risks of arteriosclerosis.

The Spanish study

Recently, research by the Biomedical Research Institute INCLIVA in Valencia, Spain, revealed a potential link between arteriosclerosis and certain metals.

Arteriosclerosis is a severe chronic vascular disease. It generally arises in old age and would lead to initial symptoms such as joint pain. In severe cases, chronic health problems and aneurysms may occur.

The Spanish study aimed to determine if there was a link between the onset of this disease and exposure to metals such as barium, cadmium, antimony, uranium, chromium, titanium, vanadium, and tungsten.

According to a study, these metals could be harmful to health and could lead to arteriosclerosis

The results confirm that there is a relationship between the disease and exposure to these metals.

In particular, it has been verified that arsenic and cadmium could lead to serious health risks even at low levels of exposure. While titanium and antimony seem to emerge as new risk factors.

These are uncommon metals and are used in special cases. In the past, arsenic was used for the treatment of wood in some buildings. Even today there are buildings that have wooden parts that had been treated with arsenic.

This is particularly the case with some exterior coatings. Cadmium, on the other hand, is used in metal alloys and in some semiconductors, as well as for the production of certain plastics.

Titanium is used to produce particular tools for industrial use and in some paints and cements. Antimony, on the other hand, is mainly used for the production of semiconductors. It is also used in some metal alloys, for example with lead.

In short, these are four metals that have specific uses, exposure to which should be rather rare within the population.

