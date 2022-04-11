There are many popular sayings of our country regarding the famous glass of red wine with a meal. “Buon vin fa bel bambin”, they say in the North. According to the custom of our grandparents, again, red wine at the table, provided it was moderate, would have made the blood better. With it circulation and heart health. In many popular traditions, even the famous glass of red wine while eating could prevent a heart attack. However, according to a very recent American study, not even a drop of wine would be good for your health. Let’s see why in this article of our editorial team.

The difference between low risk and zero risk

However, according to medicine, drinking alcohol would not be good for the liver and for our body in general. Leaving aside the external dangers of a drunk, our body must still set in motion a series of procedures to dispose of alcohol toxins. Doctors remind us that drinking even 1 glass of red wine per meal would represent a minimal risk to health. Not to be confused with the “zero risk” of popular tradition. Data in hand, for scientists to limit themselves to 1 glass of wine per day, but not per meal, would represent a low health risk. This risk would obviously increase in line with the increase in quantities and frequency.

According to a very recent American study, red wine is not good for the heart but is instead dangerous for health for this reason

Not only popular wisdom, but also some studies, considered obsolete, argued that drinking red wine was good for health. Thanks to the presence of resveratrol, an antioxidant that would help the heart. Old research and comparisons argued that patients who drank some red wine would be less at risk of heart attack. Here the twist of the researchers of the General Hospital of Massachusetts, one of the most important research centers in the world, according to which: the famous glass of red wine would help the heart because it is still part of a healthier lifestyle, with sports and balanced diet.

So who is it not good for?

Like when we do the sports medical visit and the doctor, finding ourselves in shape and giving the ok to the activity, we are pleased with the famous glass of red wine. Yes, but included in the habits of a man who plays sports regularly, who eats well, who perhaps does not smoke and relieves stress with physical fitness. According to a very recent American study, red wine, therefore, would not be good for those who lead a sedentary life and would do less harm to those who are dynamic and sporty.

