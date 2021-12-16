According to Altroconsumo there is only one pandoro better than the Esselunga one

Milan is not just panettone. Even on the pandoro, historically with Venetian traction, the Madonnina is in front of everyone. At least according to Altroconsumo. The Esselunga Milanese brand pandoro is the second best pandoro on the market. The “silver medal” was awarded by the specialized magazine that in recent days has drawn up the ranking of the ten best pandoro on the market, including both those available at the supermarket and artisanal ones.

The leavened product sold under the Le Grazie brand was rated 72 points (on a scale from 1 to 100) and according to Altroconsumo it is the product with the best value for money, since it costs 3.79 euros per kilo. Better than him only the pandoro (also from Milan) made by Tre Marie which collected 73 points (the average price for the one kg pack is 11.70 euros). Finally, a bronze medal for the pandoro di Maina which scored 70 points (the dessert is sold € 6.15 per 1 kg package). Altroconsumo has defined the pandoros that occupy the first 3 positions of “excellent quality”.

According to what has been announced, the ranking has not been drawn up only taking into account the good taste of the leavened product as well as the list of ingredients, but also the value for money. How much should you spend on a good pandoro? In general, homemade Christmas leavened products cost well over 30 euros with peaks of 60/70 euros if they are branded by the most famous pastry chef international. Yet Altroconsumo has provided a list of products that are definitely within everyone’s reach. Not only that, once again the theory that the higher price corresponds to a better pandoro has been disproved.

It is not the first time that Esselunga finishes at the top of Altroconsumo’s charts for Christmas sweets. The magazine, in 2020, had awarded the gold medal to the panettone marketed by the company founded by Bernardo Caprotti.

The best Pandoro according to Altroconsumo: the ranking

Tre Marie Il Magnifico Pandoro, 73 points, cost € 11.73 euros Esselunga Le Grazie Pandoro – Classic Recipe, 72 points, cost € 3.79 euro Pandoro Maina, 70 points, cost € 6.16 Pandoro Melegatti, 68 points, cost € 4.80 Pandoro Motta, 66 points, cost 5.22 euros Pandoro Bauli, 65 points, cost € 6.35 Perbellini, 64 points, cost € 21.25 Pandoro Paluani, 59 points, cost € 4.73 Borsari Pandoro Classico, 58 points, 14.55 euros Balocco pandoro, 58 points, cost € 3.62

Pandoro: what the disciplinary provides

The pandoro specification obliges producers to use certain ingredients in established qualities. The main ingredients of Pandoro are: wheat flour; sugar; category “A” chicken eggs or egg yolk (derived from category “A” chicken eggs), or both, in quantities such as to guarantee not less than 4% in yolk; butter obtained directly and exclusively from cow’s milk creams with a contribution of butterfat, in quantities not less than 20%; natural yeast consisting of sourdough; aromas of vanilla or vanillin; salt (including iodized salt). Instead, they are optional ingredients: milk and derivatives; malt; cocoa butter; sugars; yeast (up to the limit of 1%); impalpable sugar; identical natural and natural flavors; emulsifiers; sorbic acid preservative; preservative potassium sorbate.