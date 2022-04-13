According to an Argentine analyst, bitcoin could be between USD 96,000 and 116,000 in a new uptrend

In the framework of second edition of the cycle of crypto talks In the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the UBA, organized by the Decrypto.la exchange, the Argentine Carlos Maslatón, lawyer and financial market analyst, who together with Iván Tello, co-founder of Decrypto.la, and Axel Becker, content manager, They analyzed the crypto market and its situation. Almost 500 people attended to the event.

Carlos Maslatón emphasized the main characteristics of the Bitcoin project and its potential: transactions without intermediaries, decentralization, limited supply and financial freedom to transfer value when one wants to whom one wants..

“A was created ban-proof financial product”, highlighted the financial market analyst, and added: “banning bitcoin is like banning the sun or the moon; it is impossible”. Given the progress that this technology has had and the growing adoption, “it is illogical to think that someone can put a brake on it. Popular support for the crypto world is so great that it is unstoppable”, he assured. Carlos Maslaton estimated what price bitcoin could reach in this cycle, according to the structure that has been put together: “I believe we are in a new uptrend. I see two goals: one can be USD 96,000 or 116,000, and the other, longer term, is USD 399,000”, estimated the analyst.

In this sense, the lawyer and enthusiast of the crypto world referred to his vision when analyzing the price of Bitcoin. The specialist believes that the key is attend to human behavior to be able to predict where the price of Bitcoin may move, something that is also true, according to Maslatón, for the dollar or any other value reserve asset. As an example, Maslatón explains that During rally periods some investors choose to sell to take profit. This, in turn, pushes the price down and causes holders to panic as their investment depreciates.. The situation is even worse for investors who bought at the higher price, as they will tend to resist buying until the price returns to the resistance it had previously touched. “It is very likely that those who have entered in these last phases have leveraged themselves, with which they are forced to sell down”, he explained. Thus, continued the lawyer, a spiral of pessimism which enhances the initial fall. “This is human behavior; the economy is human action and is subjectivity”, he declared.

“I make this appeal in the Faculty of Economic Sciences to see prices with a calmness different from the nervousness with which those who believe only in the fundamentals want to analyze them: I buy because it is going up or I sell because it is down”, he expressed.

Later, Maslaton stated that it is wrong to apply the concept of equilibrium level. In his view, the market is dynamic by definition. “There is nothing balanced in the world. It is continuous movement. Nothing ever finds its level. It is enough for one to declare that prices are here to stay for the opposite to happen”, he sentenced.

To finish, Maslatón confessed to having no interest in buying Shiba and Doge, nor any NFTs. Furthermore, he commented on the possibility of dollarizing the Argentine economy: “To carry out dollarization, the State should confiscate 97% of citizens’ assets. It is impossible for this to happen at this time, it is not feasible”, he concluded.

