According to analyst, it takes a ‘great catalyst’ to push Bitcoin to new ATHs From CoinTelegraph



According to one analyst, a ‘great catalyst’ is needed to push Bitcoin to new ATHs



Over the past month, the cryptocurrency market has seen remarkable performances as the price rose 73% from its low of $ 29,200 on July 20 to a high of $ 50,478 on August 26. This rally, however, prompted Dan McDermitt, a crypto market analyst and co-founder of TheChartGuys, to recommend caution.

According to McDermitt, Bitcoin’s unstoppable climb over the past month has occurred “without weekly consolidation,” an impressive evolution that wiped out the bears with “a rising low every week.”

McDermitt anticipates an “equilibrium pattern in the monthly chart, with increasing lows and decreasing highs in an increasingly narrow range”:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph