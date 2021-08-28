News

According to analyst, it takes a ‘great catalyst’ to push Bitcoin to new ATHs From CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


According to one analyst, a ‘great catalyst’ is needed to push Bitcoin to new ATHs

Over the past month, the cryptocurrency market has seen remarkable performances as the price rose 73% from its low of $ 29,200 on July 20 to a high of $ 50,478 on August 26. This rally, however, prompted Dan McDermitt, a crypto market analyst and co-founder of TheChartGuys, to recommend caution.

According to McDermitt, Bitcoin’s unstoppable climb over the past month has occurred “without weekly consolidation,” an impressive evolution that wiped out the bears with “a rising low every week.”

McDermitt anticipates an “equilibrium pattern in the monthly chart, with increasing lows and decreasing highs in an increasingly narrow range”:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

805
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
795
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
785
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
626
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
613
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
592
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
553
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
525
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
420
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
399
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top