According to analysts, Bitcoin’s behavior at $ 47,500 reflects the 2017 pre-breakout market

The crypto markets plummeted again after the price correction of Bitcoin (BTC) to $ 47,500 on December 9, but many analysts agree that the price is set to remain in the range of $ 40,000 to $ 55,000 until the end of the Christmas period.

4-hour chart of BTC / USDT. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the $ 50,000 defense was overwhelmed by the sellers. According to independent market analyst Ben Lilly, the underlying support levels don’t inspire much confidence from the bulls.

“Low buying pressure, return to neutral funding rate. You are starting to remember the price action observed a few months ago as the price slipped below $ 30,000. “

Low bid pressure, return to neutral funding. This is starting to feel reminiscent of the price action we saw earlier this year as price bled to sub $ 30k. – Ben Lilly (@MrBenLilly) December 9, 2021

Here’s what analysts and traders are saying about the recent price action, and if the current BTC contraction signals the arrival of a bear market.

The bulls must defend the support at $ 47,000

Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital provided insight into the weekly price action publishing the following chart outlining the support and resistance levels currently relevant for BTC.

BTC / USDT weekly chart. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital explained:

“BTC is in danger of losing this red support but no confirmed breakdowns for now. Below the red level is the orange zone, a strong support that interrupted two -25% corrections in February and September. The red backing must hold up to avoid a dip towards orange. For now, I keep my Bitcoins. “

Cointelegraph trader and collaborator Michaël van de Poppe is also keeping an eye on price action near these important support levels, sharing the following graph with a decisive support range between $ 40,000 and $ 47,000.

BTC / USD daily chart. Source: Twitter

“More chop for Bitcoin. A crucial area to protect is the region we have already touched at $ 42,000. The close was above $ 46,000 – $ 47,000 and I’d rather not miss those levels either. “

A pattern suggests the arrival of a rebound

Further analysis on BTC’s weekly price action was presented by analyst TechDev, who highlighted the formation of pennants in the Bitcoin chart, patterns usually followed by bullish breakouts:

“I am still looking at this pennant on the BTC weekly chart. Often the most bullish moves come after tests of invalidation points. Nobody said it was easy.”

Still watching this #BTC weekly pennant action. The most bullish moves often come from testing invalidation points. Nobody said it was easy. pic.twitter.com/AtYfYr8Ojb – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 9, 2021

As pointed out by TechDev, no one has ever said that making money and following the long-term outlook for BTC would be easy, and the biggest rewards are reserved for those who can persevere during difficult times like the one the market is going through.

Bitcoin’s price action is reminiscent of the 2017 market

A final insight was offered by cryptocurrency trader Nunya Bizniz, with a chart in which he compared BTC’s price action during the 2017 bull market and the current chart, suggesting a possible breakout coming for Bitcoin.

BTC / USD price action in 2017 vs. current BTC / USD price action. Source: Twitter

Nunya Bizniz commented:

“The price action at a previous ATH closest to the current one was in 2017. Maybe?”

Although Bitcoin’s price movements remain uncertain in the foreseeable future, it seems that the forecasts of $ 100,000 by the end of 2021 will miss their target, potentially postponing the milestone to 2022.

The total capitalization of the crypto market amounts to 2.280 billion dollars, and the dominance of Bitcoin is equal to 40.1%.

