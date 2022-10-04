according to Angelina Jolie “she choked one of her children”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back to being talked about on gossip pages in recent weeks, with the Bullet Train star suing his ex-wife for a breach of contract regarding Château Miraval, the winery the two bought more than a decade ago. But the dispute between the two is far from over.

In fact, Variety today revealed i details of Jolie’s counterclaimunveiling new background on an alleged dispute between Pitt, Jolie and their children on a plane in September 2016.

According to the counterclaim, “Pitt choked one of the children and hit another in the face “ And “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her “ in 2016. The two would have started arguing in the bathroom of the plane.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook herthen grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again, before pushing her against the bathroom wall “it is read. “Pitt then punched the plane’s ceiling numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt launched himself at his son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him“, states the counterclaim. “To shrug Jolie off her back, Pitt threw himself backwards on the seats of the plane injuring her back and elbow.. Before it was over, Pitt choked on one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying“.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt seems to have permanently archived Angelina Jolie with Emily Ratajkowski.