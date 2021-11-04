According to Apple, “Sideloading is cybercriminals’ best friend”. For Spotify it’s just an excuse

Downloading and installing applications through channels other than the App Store is the best help we can give to cybercriminals, according to Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of software, spoke at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon.

At the heart of the manager’s intervention is Apple’s clear opposition to the Digital Markets Act which Europe is working on and which imposes on Big Tech, among other obligations, too the possibility for the user to install software outside the official stores. The provision could become law as early as 2023.

Sideloading: it has always existed on Android, but for Apple it is a threat to the security of its users

We are talking, in technical jargon, about sideloading. A possibility that Android users have always had, but which is denied in iOS systems.

There are two schools of thought about this denied possibility: on the one hand, Apple’s detractors think that preventing the installation of software outside the App Store is a way to consolidate Apple’s dominant position, on the other Apple itself fears a drastic drop in security if this option is given.

“Side-loading is a cybercriminal’s best friend”Federighi declared. “A single compromised device could infect entire networks and jeopardize government systems, corporate networks and public services“

For Spotify, talking about safety when it comes to sideloading is just a red herring

There are those who think, however, that the apocalyptic scenarios feared by Craig Federighi are, in reality, a way to distract public opinion from the real core of the problem, that is, assessing whether Apple’s policies are anti-competitive.

Spotify is convinced of this, which through the mouth of its spokesperson Horacio Gutierrez stated: “Sideloading is a secondary theme, used by Apple only to divert discussion from its clearly anti-competitive behaviors.“.

Spotify filed a complaint with the European Union in which it defined as illegal 30% on Apple withholds on every subscription paid through iOS and denounced a distortion of the music streaming services market.

In April 2021 the preliminary investigation by the EU ended with Spotify right, noting that Apple, through its Apple Music service, “distorted competition in the streaming music market by abusing its dominant position to distribute music streaming apps through the App Store“

At the beginning of September, Apple announced that the applications that offer a subscription, as in the case of Spotify, they will finally be able to include a link to formalize the subscription outside the Apple circuit, so that you don’t have to pay the 30% commission (or 15% under certain conditions).