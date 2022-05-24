According to Azealia Banks, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t get shot

When she does not publicly accuse Nicki Minaj of taking cocaine or when she does not ask Kanye West to give her a child, Azealia Banks questions the statements of Megan Thee Stallionclaimed to have been shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.

Azealia Banks slips again

According to the words of Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez would have offered him no less than 1 million dollars against his silence. Understand: the Canadian would aim to silence the interpreter of WAP vis-à-vis the facts that supposedly took place on July 12, 2020, the day he allegedly shot her several times, injuring her in particular in the foot. A situation that Azealia Banks denies: the sulphurous artist, never far from controversy, thus suggests on her social networks that Megan is lying, and that her supposed aggression by Tory Lanez would in fact only be a markerting plan in which Jay-Z would have participated.

The young woman will try to defend her astonishing theory: “And the fact that this graceless but sophisticated horse-headed Megan The Fucking Stallion in need of ethnic rhinoplasty […] should leave the neighborhood and be put back on the street, where she should be. She is an alcoholic, violent and aggressive lesbian. […] Jay-Z’s techniques towards female artists are so fried. Invent domestic violence, receive sympathy from the public, take away the artist’s trust, isolate it and use it to achieve your ends, whatever it is. »

Continuing on her momentum for a long time, even taking the time to respond to Megan fans taken aback by this outing, Banks will stick to her positions, namely that she will affirm until the end that from her point of view, Megan has never been assaulted by Lanez. Even if it means grilling yourself a little more in the industry?