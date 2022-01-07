According to Ben Affleck, his best scenes as Batman are in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash

In a recent interview with theHerald Sun, Ben Affleck reported that in The Flash from Andy Muschietti we will see his latest appearance as Batman/Bruce Wayne. During the DC FanDome of last October 16, we saw the scarlet sprinter of Ezra Miller in a small teaser trailer.

Second Affleck, The Flash presents some of his “favorite scenes”:

I never said – this is fresh off the press – but perhaps my favorite scenes in as Batman and the interpretation I did, were in the Flash movie.

The next movie A.D is based on the 2011 crossover event, Flashpoint, written by Geoff Johns And Andy Kubert. The story of The Flash see the Barry Allen from Ezra Miller travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother. The result is that Allen inadvertently creates another universe protected by Batman’s Keaton, now older than 30 years. At the moment, the details of the involvement of the Batman from Ben Affleck in the film by Andy Muschietti I’m a mystery.

I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting. different, but not inconsistently with the character. Maybe? Maybe they’ll decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging. I thought, “Wow, I think I finally got it“

We will see several projects in the near future A.D. The Batman from Matt Reeves (March 2022), Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson (July 2022), The Flash from Andy Muschietti (November 2022) e Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from James Wan (December 2022).