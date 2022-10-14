According to Beyoncé, here is the trendy and affordable bag that would have nothing to envy to a Hermès

Queen B has struck again: while her new album “Renaissance” released barely a month ago is breaking all records, Beyoncé is also creating buzz on the fashion scene. The reason ? One of the lyrics to ” Summer Revival »one of his titles which is already shaping up to be a global it.

Because if the 40-year-old singer’s passion for fashion is not unknown to the general public, she punctuates it more than once in this rhythmic song: first by listing her favorite luxury houses “Versace, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga” adding “so much elegance and debauchery, I’m showing off all the haute couture”, then praising one fashionable leather goods brand in spite of another… And not the least: “ The bag Telfar on the arm, and all the other Birkins in the closet” .

Beyoncé: Telfar vs Hermès, the clash of it bags

Far from going unnoticed, this stylish claim sang by Beyoncé on the house and hip hop notes of ” Summer Renaissance is not to be taken lightly and is meant to be statement ultimate fashion in an environment where luxury, young designer brands and fast-fashion clash daily.

And for good reason: if the bags Hermes, the “Birkins” are the most expensive and cult bags in the world, the “Bushwick Birkin” handbag from the Telfar brand is equally successful worldwide. But everything is played on the cultural contrast that stands between these two essential it bags: one is a French luxury product, which involves a budget ranging from 8,000 euros to 1 million euros (depending on the models and leathers clothing), the other is a “democratic” bag, in vegan leather from an African-American brand, displayed at a price of around 200 euros. Two fashion worlds that meet and collide. One of which enjoys the absolute support of Beyonce.

Beyoncé Telfar: how did the singer boost Telfar sales?

And this fashion support that hasn’t fallen on deaf ears (or rather millions in the event). Indeed, it would seem that the avant-garde fans of the superstar take the words of their “queen” very seriously: on July 29, the same day that the album “Renaissance” was released, the brand Telfar recorded an 85% increase in views on popular luxury resale site The RealReal0. If it was already a victim of its success before Beyoncé’s wink, the “Bushwick Birkin” model, the African-American brand’s flagship bag, is even rarer after its quarter of an hour of glory.

And because she’s not just a woman of words, Beyonce also puts the forms on these words. The proof ? Already in July 2021, the singer with planetary success wore an immaculate Telfar bag on her shoulder and made it an even more popular it bag than it already was.