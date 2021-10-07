According to Bloomberg’s Commodity Strategist, Bitcoin’s $ 50,000 resistance will become a support in Q4

According to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist, the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to continue in the fourth quarter. the psychological resistance of $ 50,000 will turn into support during the next bull market momentum.

On Tuesday, McGlone shared the October 2021 edition of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, providing a year-end forecast for digital assets. In the report, McGlone speculates that Bitcoin’s $ 50,000 resistance – a level that proved impenetrable since the May dump – will materialize into support.

“Bitcoin’s $ 50,000 resistance level, present since May, looks ripe to materialize into support during the fourth quarter“he wrote, adding:

“We consider the $ 40,000 level for Bitcoin to be similar to the bull market starting point of $ 10,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020. The comparison is evident at about 4 times higher. The 2021 average price is $ 44,500. , with an increase in adoption and demand compared to a decrease in supply “.

On Wednesday, thanks to the confluence of technical, fundamental and sentiment factors, the price of Bitcoin pushed towards $ 55,000: a level not seen for several months. As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin appears less and less constrained by the broader macro environment. Bitcoin’s 9% rise yesterday, during the Dow Jones’s 200+ point drop and the US dollar’s 0.4% rise against a basket of competing currencies, is a prime example.

McGlone’s report indicates that Bitcoin is discounted compared to traditional stock indices like the Nasdaq:

“Rising equities should keep Bitcoin high; but if equities go down, issuing additional stimulus will strengthen the foundation for the digital reserve asset.”

The report contains excellent news for Ether (ETH), which is very active thanks to the widespread adoption of decentralized exchanges (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Regarding the price of Ether, McGlone has set a goal of $ 5,000, arguing that the most likely way is upward.