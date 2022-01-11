according to Bukele an inactive volcano will be able to feed it 90%

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, has no doubts. Bitcoin City it can be powered by a single 90% dormant volcano. According to the calculations of the young president, 10% could be missing, but no problem. There is a solution, because according to him, if the planned energy for the city is not enough, by exceeding the capacity of the volcano, other geothermal energy can be used from other sites.

Geothermal energy to power Bitcoin City

It will therefore be thegeothermal energy that will feed Bitcoin City. The project, according to Bukele, in addition to being financed by Bitcoin Bonds, will require around 42 megawatts using the Conchagua volcano. This is what the president of El Salvador said in an official note published last Sunday.

The geothermal is, in fact, one of the main natural resources of El Salvador which contributes about every year 1,000 gigawatts to the national supply. He is responsible for this production LaGeo, the Salvadoran state electricity company which has two power plants to its credit: one in Ahuachapán and the other in Usulután.

Nonetheless, Nayib Bukele’s vision is decidedly ambitious and seems to be the feast of the projects underway for Bitcoin City so much so that, in the official communication of the president, it was declared:

We have dug new wells and plan to increase our geothermal production. In total, four are going to contribute to the production. One of the wells, which has made the most progress in the consolidation process, has the capacity to provide 95 megawatts of clean, affordable and renewable energy, from a source that will last at least a couple of million years.

What will be produced in excess will be destined for the industry mining from Bitcoin, thus adding more cryptocurrencies than will already be in circulation. All this through computer equipment equipped with advanced technology. Also, just Nayib Bukele, regarding Bitcoin City and the electricity that will power it, he said: