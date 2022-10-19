According to Cara Delevingne, this is the black dress that we are ALL going to buy this winter because it is the most elegant \n\n\n\n very miniSPONSORED CONTENTCara Delevingne FashionThe model and actress has appeared captivating in a black dress with a strapless neckline and 'cut out' details\n \n\n \n\n\n \n\n\n\n updated to October 19, 2022, 07:31Less is always more and Cara Delevingne with her black dress prove it. The British model and actress has once again shown why She is one of the most admired women for her style and has given a lesson in elegance with a black minidress cut out of Yves Saint Laurent during an event in Cannes. \nBeauty Cara Delevingne surprises with a change of look and says goodbye to the blondeIt would be impossible to imagine a world without white shirts, but also without black dresses. Throughout the history of fashion, the black dress has had a great role. Black was the most iconic dress in fashion history, Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn Breakfast with diamonds and black was also the "revenge" dress that Lady Di wore in 1994 after Prince Charles confessed on television that he was unfaithful to the mother of his children with Camila Parker. There is no wardrobe without a black dress that we can wear over and over again. \nAnd since you can never go wrong with a black dress, here are some options so you can copy the model's style. Scroll down to discover them. \n\n \n\n1 \/ 3\nBershka neckline detail mini dress\n\nWith a sweetheart neckline, in the purest Yves Saint Laurent style, at Bershka we have found this black dress that fits like a glove and is priced at \u20ac35.99. TO BUY\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\nbrownies 23\nbrownie black dress\n\nBlack and asymmetric, it is from Brownie and costs \u20ac55.90.TO BUY\n\n\n\n\n \n\n3 \/ 3\nBlack dress by Juan Vidal\n\nIn the new Juan Vidal collection, this black dress with a halter neckline crossed by several bands of bondage fabric is on sale, which costs \u20ac350. TO BUY\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n Do you want to stop receiving the most important news from InStyle? \rwindow.fbAsyncInit = function () {\rFB.init({\rappId: '478905685825409',\rxfbml: true,\rversion: 'v2.5'\r});\r};\r(function (d, s, id) {\rvar js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];\rif (d.getElementById(id)) { return; }\rjs = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;\rjs.src = "https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/es_ES\/sdk.js";\rfjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);\r}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); \r\n\r\nSource link