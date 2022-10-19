According to Cara Delevingne, this is the black dress that we are ALL going to buy this winter because it is the most elegant

Less is always more and Cara Delevingne with her black dress prove it. The British model and actress has once again shown why She is one of the most admired women for her style and has given a lesson in elegance with a black minidress cut out of Yves Saint Laurent during an event in Cannes.

It would be impossible to imagine a world without white shirts, but also without black dresses. Throughout the history of fashion, the black dress has had a great role. Black was the most iconic dress in fashion history, Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn Breakfast with diamonds and black was also the “revenge” dress that Lady Di wore in 1994 after Prince Charles confessed on television that he was unfaithful to the mother of his children with Camila Parker. There is no wardrobe without a black dress that we can wear over and over again.

And since you can never go wrong with a black dress, here are some options so you can copy the model’s style. Scroll down to discover them.